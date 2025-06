Solar Tax Credits may be going away - Virtue Solar

Virtue Solar, a trusted local solar installer serving Central Virginia since 2015, has published a new blog post explaining important developments in Congress that could significantly affect the federal solar tax credit.



The post outlines proposed changes in the Senate that would shorten the timeline for claiming the—especially for homeowners. Under the current bill, residential solar systems would only be eligible for the credit up to, cutting short the incentive that was originally set to run through 2032.The update provides a clear breakdown of what's included in the bill, how it may affectcustomers, and what steps people can take—whether they're just starting to explore solar or are already planning a project.While the situation is still evolving, Virtue Solar wants to ensure that Virginians have the information they need to make informed decisions. There's still time to move forward with a project and lock in full tax credit savings—especially for homeowners installingor businesses pursuing commercial solar The company also encourages citizens to reach out to their senators and share their support for keeping solar incentives accessible.