Moment Energy's BESS Manufacturing Hub Reaches Full-Scale Production

Moment Energy today announced that its Metro Vancouver, BC manufacturing hub is now in full-scale production, delivering its flagship battery energy storage systems (BESS) to serve a growing demand of over 5.6 GWh across North America.



The facility produces the Luna BESS, a modular system scalable to 10 MWh that transforms repurposed batteries into high-performance energy storage for commercial and industrial use.With incentives like BC Hydro's Energy Storage Incentive Program, which covers up to 90% of project costs for eligible businesses, demand for solutions like the Luna BESS is surging. Programs like these are gaining traction across North America, positioning battery storage as a key solution to grid resilience and decarbonization."Over the past six years, Moment has worked closely with leading automakers to develop the safest and most advanced energy storage system on the market," said Edward Chiang, CEO and co-founder of Moment Energy. "Now with North America's first UL 1974-certified facility repurposing batteries at scale, we're able to take a crucial step toward securing critical battery material retention and modernizing the world's grid."The system stores energy during off-peak hours and discharges it during peak demand, cutting demand charges by up to 50%. It also prevents outages and minimizes reliance on diesel-fueled backups.The Luna BESS supplies power to critical operations where reliability and cost savings matter most. These include AI-driven data centers, hospitals, airports, food-processing lines, and concrete plants, as well as across the farming industry. "North America is seeing a major upswing in demand for battery energy storage, especially from commercial and industrial users," said Gurmesh Sidhu, CPO and cofounder of Moment Energy. "We're responding to urgent needs in sectors like healthcare and transportation, where reliable power is not optional but essential."To learn more about the Luna BESS, visit our website: https://www.momentenergy.com/our-energy-storage-system-solutionAbout Moment EnergyMoment Energy is North America's leading EV battery repurposing company, creating clean, affordable, and reliable battery energy storage systems (BESS) by repurposing electric vehicle batteries. Moment Energy works with numerous major automotive companies, including Mercedes-Benz Energy, to support circular economy goals and ensure their batteries are safely used in second-life applications before they are recycled. Supported by investments from the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Voyager Ventures, and Version One Ventures, the company offers sustainable and high-performance Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) crafted from repurposed EV batteries. These solutions empower utilities, microgrids, and commercial clients to enhance grid reliability, energize EV charging stations, and diminish demand charges.