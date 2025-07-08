What the “Big Beautiful Bill” Means for Solar in Virginia
Virtue Solar explains the impact of the OBBB on the solar industry in VA
Virtue Solar, a leading solar installation company in Virginia, has released a new blog post titled "What the "Big Beautiful Bill" Means for Solar in Virginia". It explores the implications of the recent "One Big Beautiful Bill" on the solar industry, particularly for Virginia residents. Signed into law on July 4th, 2025, this significant piece of energy legislation introduces several changes to solar tax credits and incentives, impacting timelines and options for both residential and commercial solar projects.
For homeowners in Virginia considering solar, the most urgent development is the accelerated end of the 30% federal solar tax credit. Originally set to phase out gradually until 2034, this tax credit will now only be available for payments made before December 31, 2025. This adjustment necessitates swift action for those planning to purchase solar systems, as credits will no longer apply to systems paid for after this date.
However, leasing options remain viable, as residential solar leases will continue to qualify for the commercial tax credit through 2027. Virtue Solar is offering these leases in Dominion and APCo territories, providing homeowners an alternative path to reduce their electric bills with no upfront costs or maintenance responsibilities.
On the commercial solar side, the blog details the continued availability of the 30% Investment Tax Credit for projects initiated before mid-2026. The introduction of Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements, however, poses new challenges in equipment sourcing and compliance, with significant penalties for non-adherence.
Despite these changes, the blog emphasizes that solar remains a strong investment in Virginia due to rising electricity rates and stable equipment prices. Virtue Solar encourages those interested to act swiftly to maximize incentives, offering expert guidance and quotes to assist in navigating this evolving landscape.