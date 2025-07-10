Power Queen Unveils High-Performance 12V 140Ah Smart Lithium Battery for RVs, Off-Grid, and Home Energy Use

Power Queen announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 12V 140Ah 190H Smart RV Lithium Battery with Bluetooth. Built on advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, the battery delivers superior safety, a longer lifespan, and greater discharge efficiency compared to traditional lead-acid options. With a scalable capacity of up to 1792Wh (4P4S configuration), it's ideal for high-load scenarios including motorhomes and solar setups.



Product Highlights and Key BenefitsHigh Energy Density For a Long Service Life: With a high capacity of 140Ah, the under-seat battery is suitable for vans, motorhomes and mini campers with a seat height of up to 190mm, for high current loads or for long periods without a mains connection.Bluetooth 5.0 Certified: Real-time monitoring of battery status via the Power Queen APP - stable and easy (up to 10 metres).Low Temperature Charging Protection: Automatic low temperature shutdown protection interrupts charging when the battery temperature drops below 0 °C and resumes charging when the battery has warmed up to a safe range (5 °C) to ensure safe charging in cold environments.Built-in Intelligent BMS System: The integrated battery management system (BMS) provides comprehensive protection against overcharging, over-discharging, over-temperature, over-current and short-circuiting, extending the battery's service life and ensuring user safety. After an interruption, it can automatically resume operation without human intervention.Supports Flexible Extension of Multiple Batteries: Supports up to 4 batteries in series (48V system) and 4 batteries in parallel, which can form a maximum energy storage system of 28.67kWh to meet home, commercial or automotive energy storage needs.Multi-scenario Customisation, Stable As OneWhether users are exploring faraway places in a caravan, experiencing the natural life in an off-grid cabin or looking for a stable battery for their home energy storage system, the 12V 140Ah 190H Li-FePO4 battery will be the trusted power core.About Power QueenPower Queen is an innovative brand in the field of lithium iron phosphate (Li-FePO4) batteries, dedicated to providing users with safe, efficient and stable energy storage solutions. Whether it is mobile energy or home energy storage, Power Queen always adhere to the philosophy of high quality and customer focus to help users realise true energy freedom.