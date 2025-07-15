EcoFlow Unveils OCEAN Pro -- the Ultimate Whole-Home Energy System

EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, ushered in a new era for U.S. home energy storage with today's debut of OCEAN Pro, offering more power, convenience and intelligence for homeowners in a world of rising energy bills and increasingly unpredictable power grids.



OCEAN Pro delivers advanced technology and infinite backup power to combat these energy challenges and maximize rooftop solar investments. Its features and capabilities are unmatched by industry competitors while also offering a sleek design aesthetic to complement the interior of any home.OCEAN Pro was developed with energy-stressed states like California, Texas and Florida in mind, where electric costs, extreme weather and aging infrastructure are driving demand for energy independence. Unlike conventional residential battery systems, OCEAN Pro is the first multi-source backup solution that automatically pulls energy from various sources — including solar panels, high-capacity batteries and even gasoline generators, if needed — to keep homes running smoothly through blackouts, storms and peak billing rate hours.The system is EcoFlow's most powerful and versatile home energy storage solution yet, giving homeowners more peace of mind and more control over their energy than ever. It builds on the proven success of the company's PowerOcean series, the European counterpart, which has over 17,000 installations across Europe.EcoFlow is now bringing this trusted performance and reliability to the U.S. market with OCEAN Pro, setting a new benchmark for home energy storage. OCEAN Pro delivers twice the solar capacity, double the backup power and 67 percent more peak power compared to industry standards, including Tesla's Powerwall 3. It is more resilient against flooding and comes with a 15-year warranty — five years beyond industry standards."OCEAN Pro isn't just backup power, it's complete energy independence made simple," said Jenny Zhang, President of North America Residential Energy Business at EcoFlow. "We're excited to bring a powerful solution like OCEAN Pro to the U.S. market and give families a smarter, stronger and more reliable energy system built for the challenges they face today."When grid power fails, OCEAN Pro keeps appliances running and EVs powered. One battery provides 10kWh and the system is expandable up to 80kWh for those with larger energy needs. With 24kW of continuous output, OCEAN Pro can support 100% of home appliances simultaneously, including up to two 5-ton HVAC systems, EV chargers, pool pumps and refrigerators. If the grid goes down, OCEAN Pro switches to backup power in just 10ms, so users are never left without power.Homeowners can save up to 118 percent on electricity bills with the EcoFlow app's real-time energy monitoring and AI-driven forecasting that predicts weather, pricing and energy use. It seamlessly integrates with smart home devices — including thermostats, EV chargers, Apple Home, Google Nest and Alexa — so your energy system works in sync with your lifestyle.OCEAN Pro is engineered to handle harsh conditions, from freezing winters to scorching summers, with its TriShield Protection System, which includes fire prevention module, flood resistance up to 2.6 feet and IP67-rated waterproofing. It meets the highest industry standards and is the first in its class to pass the critical UL 9540B safety certification for energy storage systems.OCEAN Pro can also operate in grid-tied mode across all markets, allowing homeowners to sell excess energy back to the grid once the battery is fully charged. These benefits are further enhanced through participation in EcoFlow's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) network, which intelligently manages energy return based on real-time grid conditions and electricity prices. By discharging power during peak pricing or times of grid demand, the system can optimize battery use and lets users earn additional income even when solar generation is limited. As VPP coverage continues to expand across additional U.S. markets, more homeowners can take advantage of these advanced capabilities.Designed to look as good as it performs, OCEAN Pro is available in three premium finishes, including aluminum for a modern look, luxurious walnut wood for classic elegance or lightweight carbon fiber for a sleek, high-performance finish.OCEAN Pro isn't just a product — it's a full solution backed by personalized service. Each installation includes a free one-on-one energy consultation, app-based progress tracking and local support to ensure a seamless experience. Nearly 100 installation partners have signed on ahead of launch — a strong testament to the industry's confidence in EcoFlow's innovation and brand trust."As installers, what we value most is reliability — both in the product and the people behind it. EcoFlow has proven to be a true partner: responsive, solution-driven and deeply committed to execution," said Daniel Gawrych, CEO of Lunex Power, EcoFlow's official installation partner for OCEAN Pro in Florida. "Their system is not only powerful and seamlessly integratable, but also designed for the real world. It's exciting to see a company that doesn't just talk but actually delivers."AvailabilityPre-orders start on July 15. Users can register on EcoFlow's official website to learn more and place their order through an authorized EcoFlow installation partner.About EcoFlow:EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.