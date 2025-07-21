CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS BATTERY-GRADE LITHIUM METAL ANODES PRODUCED FROM ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM CARBONATE

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report progress by Alpha-En Corporation of Hopewell Junction, New York, on its successful conversion of Century Lithium's lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) into battery-grade lithium-metal anodes ("Li-MA"). The Li-MA was produced using lithium carbonate derived from Century Lithium's wholly owned lithium project, Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada and the associated Demonstration Plant in Nye County, Nevada.



"We are proud that Century Lithium was selected as a domestic source of lithium for Alpha-En's program to produce lithium-metal anodes," said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO. "This collaboration reflects the quality of our material and the strength of our technical capabilities as we continue to support innovation across the US battery materials supply chain."Century Lithium provided Alpha-En with a sample of 99.8% pure lithium carbonate from Angel Island. The sample was converted by Alpha-En into lithium metal using Alpha-En's patented room-temperature conversion process, resulting in Li-MA with a high areal capacity and extraction efficiency. In the pilot test, Century Lithium material exceeded the quality of battery-grade lithium carbonate from a commercial non-domestic source."We are very pleased with the performance of the lithium metal produced from Century Lithium's lithium carbonate. Its purity and consistency translated directly into high-quality lithium-metal anodes," said Landon Oakes, Chief Technology Officer of Alpha-En Corporation. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Century Lithium as they advance Angel Island."Century Lithium is progressing Angel Island through ongoing permitting, engineering, and technical development at its Demonstration Plant. The Company maintains a positive long-term outlook on lithium-based batteries, which it believes will play a critical role in the growth of the electric vehicle ("EV") and stationary energy storage markets. Century Lithium looks forward to further supporting Alpha-En's efforts to develop a domestic lithium supply chain.ABOUT ALPHA-EN CORPORATIONAlpha-En Corporation is an advanced materials company enabling next-generation battery technologies through the development of ultra-pure lithium metal and engineered anode materials. Its patented process converts raw lithium salts directly into thin-film lithium metal at room temperature, eliminating traditional high-temperature refining and foil coating steps. Alpha-En's platform is designed to be deployed inside battery manufacturing lines, enabling just-in-time production of high-purity lithium metal anodes and reducing reliance on external suppliers. Alpha-En has received funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense through competitive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs, and is building a resilient, domestic lithium supply chain to power the energy transition.ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching, combined with direct lithium extraction, to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.To learn more, please visit centurylithium.comON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PEPresident & Chief Executive OfficerNEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.