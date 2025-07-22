A-Gas President Mike Armstrong Joins the Board of Directors at Refrigerant Emissions Elimination Forum

Bowling Green, OH - A-Gas, a world leader in environmentally responsible lifecycle refrigerant management (LRM), is proud to announce that President Mike Armstrong has joined the Refrigerant Emissions Elimination Forum (REEF). This strategic partnership underscores A-Gas' dedication to pioneering sustainable practices in the refrigerant industry, aligning with the forum's mission to eliminate refrigerant emissions and foster a more sustainable future.



REEF has long championed the importance of reclamation in the refrigerant lifecycle. Composed of volunteers with diverse backgrounds in refrigerants, energy management, and corporate sustainability, REEF is driven by the belief that corporate buyers can catalyze crucial action on refrigerants. This vision aligns with A-Gas' commitment to lifecycle refrigerant management, further solidifying the partnership's potential to drive meaningful change in the industry."We are excited to collaborate with the REEF, as this partnership will further amplify our efforts to create a more sustainable future through innovative refrigerant management practices," said Mike Armstrong, President of A-Gas. "Our commitment to lifecycle refrigerant management is unwavering, and we believe that every action we take brings us closer to achieving our environmental goals."A-Gas continues to lead the industry in environmentally responsible practices, supporting businesses in meeting environmental compliance and sustainability objectives. Through its participation in REEF, A-Gas reinforces its position as a champion of sustainable business practices, driving meaningful change in the refrigerant sector.###About A-GasA‑Gas is the world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated products and services. Through our first-class recovery, reclamation, and repurposing processes, we capture refrigerants and fire protection gases for future re-use or safe destruction, preventing their harmful release into the atmosphere.For over 30 years, A-Gas has supported our clients and partners on their environmental journey by supplying lower global warming gases and actively increasing the circularity of the industries we serve, building a sustainable future.For more information, please visit www.agas.com/us.