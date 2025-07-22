Trina Storage and Stiemo Launch Strategic Partnership to Deploy GWh-Scale BESS Portfolio in Baltics Region

Trina Storage, the energy storage arm of Trinasolar, and Lithuanian EPC Stiemo have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at deploying multi-GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Lithuania and Eastern Europe in the next 2-3 years.



As an anchor for this long-term collaboration, the partners have signed agreements for three initial BESS projects in Lithuania, located in Anyksciai, Skuodas, and Jonava. Each project will deliver 30 MW / 60 MWh, totaling 90 MW / 180 MWh of installed capacity. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2025, with commercial operations expected by mid-2026."Eastern Europe is a fast-emerging market for utility-scale storage, and we are proud to enter this long-term partnership with Stiemo—one of the region's most forward-thinking players," said Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe. "These three anchor projects are just the beginning of a wider strategy to deploy GWh-scale flexible capacity across the Baltics and beyond."The projects will feature Trina Storage's Elementa 2 integrated solution, including the battery system, MV Skid, and PCS, as well as grid integration capabilities. Designed for fast deployment and long-duration flexibility, the Elementa system will provide critical balancing capabilities to Lithuania's evolving grid—supporting the integration of wind and solar while helping avoid curtailment and improve energy resilience."The impressively changing and growing electricity system and its transformation in the Baltic States, especially the Republic of Lithuania, require the reliability, experience, speed and accuracy of EPC Stiemo and its partners," said Giedrius Lynykas, CEO of Stiemo. "We hope that Trina Storage will become an indispensable partner in expanding the range of services in the field of energy storage for our customers."Strategic growth through local partnershipThis announcement reflects Trina Storage's growing investment in local delivery partnerships across Europe, supporting national energy transition goals through scalable, high-performance BESS technology. Stiemo, a leading EPC with a growing renewable energy portfolio, brings deep market knowledge and local execution capabilities critical to accelerating deployment timelines."Together, Trina Storage and Stiemo are well-positioned to support Lithuania's 2030 climate targets and help establish the Baltics as a hub for clean energy innovation," Buccini added.Looking ahead: Multi-GWh pipelineThe partners are currently evaluating additional BESS sites for future phases of deployment, with a joint ambition to reach multi-GWh capacity in the next 3-5 years. This includes further co-located and standalone storage projects that will respond to grid needs, regulatory developments (such as MACSE tenders), and increasing renewable penetration across the region.By combining global storage expertise with strong local execution, the Trina Storage-Stiemo partnership aims to set a new benchmark for energy storage deployment in Eastern Europe.About Trina StorageTrina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-competitive storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Leveraging over 28 years of expertise in solar manufacturing, we offer cost-effective and flexible storage solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customers.