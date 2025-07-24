Natural Power appoints Eoghan Tuite as Country Lead for Ireland

Eoghan said: "It's an exciting time for the renewable energy industry in Ireland, and I'm proud to take on this leadership role at Natural Power. We have an exceptional team in place, and I look forward to working together to strengthen our partnerships, grow our presence and help deliver the ambitious energy transition targets that Ireland has set. Our focus remains on providing trusted, expert advice to our clients and continuing to support the development of clean, secure energy infrastructure."



In his new position, Eoghan will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of Natural Power's full suite of services from its Castlebar and Dublin offices. He will lead the strategic growth of the Irish business, working closely with clients, stakeholders and internal teams to continue delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary support to the renewable energy sector across Ireland.As a Chartered Engineer and project management professional, Eoghan brings 15 years of experience in the energy industry, with a deep focus on the decarbonisation of power systems. He began his career as a graduate engineer with SSE in Scotland before returning to Ireland to take on a variety of project leadership roles at EirGrid, including key workstreams on the Celtic Interconnector. Since joining Natural Power in 2021, he has worked across a diverse portfolio of projects and technologies, including supporting the Codling Wind Park on several major development activities.His specialist expertise spans technical feasibility studies, grid route design and optioneering, marine surveys, environmental assessments, stakeholder engagement, consenting, FEED, EPC procurement and construction contract management.Ciaran Farrell, Managing Director at Natural Power, added: "Eoghan's appointment is a fantastic development for our business in Ireland, and I'm proud to hand over the reins. His technical depth, leadership skills and understanding of the Irish energy landscape make him ideally suited to lead our local operations. Under his guidance, we're well placed to continue growing our presence and delivering value to our clients as Ireland accelerates toward its renewable energy goals."Natural Power has been at the forefront of the global renewable energy sector for more than 30 years, with a presence in Ireland since 2013. Earlier this year, in May, the business opened a bigger Dublin office located in the busy business district of Sandyford - it offers increased space to accommodate Natural Power's growing team and expanding service lines.