SOLARBANK ANNOUNES NAME CHANGE TO POWERBANK CORPORATION

Toronto, Ontario, July 24, 2025 — SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN; Cboe CA: SUNN, FSE: GY2) ("SolarBank" or the "Company"), a North American energy infrastructure developer and asset owner, is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "PowerBank Corporation" a step that reflects the Company's strategic focus, market opportunity and established position as a trusted provider of power and energy solutions that extend beyond just solar energy. The Company's stock symbols will remain unchanged.



The effective date for the name change is July 28, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, PowerBank Corporation. on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP number of the Company's common shares will be 73933V100 and the new ISIN will be CA73933V1004.The name change does not involve a consolidation of the Company's share capital, and as such, shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new ones. The name change will not affect the Company's share structure, or the rights of the Company's shareholders and no action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. All currently outstanding share and warrant certificates will continue to be valid under the new name.The name change was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting on July 23, 2025 in accordance with the Company's Articles and the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).On the Effective Date the Company's website will be: www.powerbankcorp.com.About PowerBank CorporationPowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.