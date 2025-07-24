Standex Electronics High-Voltage Reed Relays Meet New Peak Testing Standards

Standex Electronics, a global leader in custom-engineered electromagnetic components, announces that its high-voltage reed relays now meet new peak high-voltage testing standards. While Standex Electronics does not perform high-voltage testing services, its advanced relay technology supports applications that require compliance with the latest high-voltage testing benchmarks.



More Headlines Articles

High-Performance Reed Relays for Demanding ApplicationsStandex's high-voltage reed relays are engineered with hermetically sealed Rhodium or Tungsten contacts, offering reliable and long-life operation, with switching times below 1 millisecondand breakdown/stand-off voltage levels up to 15 kVDC. These features make them ideal for use in automated test equipment (ATE), medical devices, electric vehicles, and alternative energy systems.Precision and ReliabilityDesigned for environments requiring low leakage currents and high insulation resistance, the relays deliver above 10 TOhm insulation resistance and low contact resistance in the range of tens of milliohms. They are suitable for ARC testers, battery management systems, pre-charge circuits or electrosurgical generators.Commitment to Innovation and QualityThis advancement underscores Standex Electronics' commitment to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction. By offering reed relays that meet peak high-voltage testing standards, Standex empowers engineers and manufacturers to achieve greater accuracy and reliability in their testing processes.About Standex ElectronicsHeadquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, USA, Standex Electronics operates eighteen manufacturing facilities across seven countries. With approximately 1,500 employees and annual sales of USD 400 million, Standex is a trusted partner for high-quality, custom-engineered solutions in magnetics and reed switch-based technologies.For more information on Standex Electronics' high-voltage reed relays, visit https://standexelectronics.com or contact our sales team at salesemea@standexelectronics.com.