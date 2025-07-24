Tigo Energy Unlocks Solar Repowering Market with U.S. Service and Installation Leader

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced Inverter Power Output Control (IPOC), or the ability to easily limit the AC power output of Tigo inverters via software during the commissioning process. The ability to reduce the maximum AC power rating of an inverter, also referred to as inverter power derating, allows solar installers to set the AC power rating of an inverter during commissioning when precise system power targets are required for incentives, or to maintain system power rating when a legacy solar system is updated with a new inverter. According to Wood Mackenzie, more than one million residential solar systems in the U.S. are over 10 years old, and approximately 400,000 more will reach this age annually for the next five years. Accordingly, solar service companies have begun to focus on a rapidly expanding inverter replacement market, repowering solar systems that have long since passed their warranty periods and payback dates.



More Headlines Articles

Building on a long-standing commitment to compatibility and an open solar technology ecosystem, Tigo IPOC allows installers even more flexibility when faced with AC output constraints on both new and legacy residential solar systems. With Tigo inverters, installers enjoy compatibility with a wide range of the installed base of power electronics, do not require installation of a battery storage system, and offer the option to further upgrade systems with energy optimization, module-level system monitoring, and rapid shutdown protection."For us to consistently improve and repower legacy residential systems, Tigo has given us a way to quickly customize the output power to keep our customers in compliance with the incentive programs that got them into solar in the first place," said Nick Sherman, CEO at EnergyAid. "Through our EnergyAid Solar Services, we see that in many cases, the systems we service have suffered performance degradation and some have even quit producing energy altogether, but the homeowner has been in the proverbial green on the system for several years. Understanding this, the great majority of customers we work with are happy to make a relatively small secondary investment in their systems to keep the solar energy flowing, and with nameplate customization, Tigo helps us do that with ease."The self-guided IPOC feature empowers installers to configure maximum AC nameplate rating independently via the Tigo EI App during commissioning. The system's advanced energy management capabilities and DC architecture eliminate round-trip power conversion losses for storage, module mismatch, shading, and clipping losses. The IPOC feature is clearly described in the corresponding Tigo product data sheet, along with a corresponding bezel sticker and an installer letter. This combination makes it straightforward to document AC power constraints for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) and solar incentive program administrators, while also enabling homeowners to verify compliance in real estate transactions."While it may feel counterintuitive to make a technology product do less of what it is designed to do, the ability to quickly and easily derate Tigo inverters with the IPOC feature was an entirely market-driven development," said JD Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Tigo Energy. "High-growth solar service companies like EnergyAid came to us with different use cases around constraining inverter AC output, and both were easily addressed by providing IPOC during commissioning. The repowering market has a long-standing analog in the automotive industry, because nobody expects an alternator or water pump to last forever, and the replacement parts and service market has become an industry unto itself."Tigo inverters provide high-efficiency energy conversion for both home consumption and grid export. Combined with Tigo TS4 MLPE products, they provide module-level optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown, enabling home energy backup when paired with a home energy storage system, such as the Tigo EI Battery. With Tigo IPOC, installation companies have the opportunity to greatly reduce inventory complexity, as small software adjustments reduce the need for carrying a wide array of inverter models.To learn more about inverter AC power output control for repowering solar, permitting, or incentive programs, please visit the Tigo IPOC webpage here or register for the upcoming Solar Power World webinar on August 14, 2025, here. Tigo installers can start using the inverter AC power output control by downloading or updating the Tigo EI (Energy Intelligence) App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For inquiries about product availability, please contact the Tigo team here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.