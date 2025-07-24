Two-thirds of Canadians say government must do more to make solar more affordable

The majority of Canadian residents believe that the government needs to offer more grants and subsidies to incentivize people to install solar panels on their homes, according to new research.



The data from Homestars.com, the reliable way to hire a pro, shows that 66 per cent of people living in Canada believe that the government is not doing enough to support and encourage people to install solar panels. This figure rises to 74 per cent in the 35-54 age groups.Geographically, Alberta (74 per cent) was the region with the highest number of residents saying that the government should do more to offer grants and subsidies. The lowest were British Columbia and Quebec, where nearly two thirds (63 per cent) of residents still said that not enough was being done to encourage people to install solar panels on their homes.The research also found that over two thirds were unaware about the cost of solar panels, or the cost savings that it could generate. Over-55s were the most unaware of costs and potential savings, at 70 per cent. The 35-54 age group was minimally lower at 68 per cent, while the 18-34 age range was better informed, although still more than half were unaware (58 per cent).Alberta also showed the highest percentage of people who admitted to not being aware of solar panel costs and potential savings, at 73 per cent. The most aware region was British Columbia, where less than half said they were unaware (44 per cent).Cost is on the mind of many residents, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) admitting to lowering their energy consumption at home to save bill costs. A high upfront cost, though, appears to prevent people from being able to take steps to reduce their use of energy — nearly two thirds (65 per cent) said that they would love to have a more energy-efficient home, but do not have the money to make the necessary changes.The usage of solar panels on Canadian rooftops is still relatively small, with only 4.2 per cent (approximately 630,000) households powered by solar energy. But while the figure itself may seem low, homeowners are keen to turn to this form of renewable energy, the number of panels doubling (from two per cent) in just a few years. The prices of solar panels also continue to prove costly, with 5kW panels (the typical size installed on residential rooftops) costing up to $17,500, with a payback period of up to 12 years.The federal government's "Canada Greener Homes Initiative" has offered grants as recently as this year — residents were given access of up to over $5,000 to help with more renewable forms of energy being used inside their homes. However, the scheme is no longer accepting new applicants. Other provincial government grants, such as Quebec's "Rénoclimat" program, are still available, but are set to run out later this year and will likely take several weeks to accept successful applications.Colleen McGrory, from Homestars.com, said that the new data suggests that there is a strong desire to move to solar across Canada, but cost is proving prohibitive."Solar panels are better for the environment, but at the moment there is a lack of awareness around the cost of installation and the cost savings they can provide, as well as what support is available financially."Sixty-five per cent of our residents would love to live in a home with more sustainable energy but feel they can't due to high costs. And, while there have been recent government grants to help people install solar panels, many people can no longer apply for one."I'd advise any Canadian residents who are considering installation to do their research and make sure they look into what support is still available. A good contractor will be able to advise you on these things and find the system that is the best fit for your home."