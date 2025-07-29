ABB will supply its next-generation SF6-free switchgear to E.ON in Germany

As a DSO, E.ON is responsible for operating, maintaining, and developing the medium- and low-voltage electricity networks that deliver power to end users.



The delivery includes ABB's next-generation SafeRing and SafePlus Air 24kV secondary GIS, part of its expanding portfolio of SF6-free switchgear technologies.E.ON operates more than 800,000 kilometers of electricity and gas grids, supporting roughly 60% of Germany's distribution network. This project marks a significant step in the DSO's efforts to meet the European Union's F-gas regulation, which will ban the use of SF6 in new medium-voltage (MV) electrical equipment up to 24kV starting in 2026.E.ON is among the front runners in the shift to reduce greenhouse gases from power distribution networks, in part due to its move to deploy SF6-free MV switchgear ahead of the 2026 deadline. A recent ABB survey revealed that most European electrification and switchgear decision-makers are still in the early stages of the transition to SF6-free switchgear.The partnership with ABB will support E.ON in continuing to lead the way in reducing greenhouse gases in distribution networks. Designed with the same footprint and operational procedures as ABB's traditional SF6 switchgear, the SafeRing and SafePlus Air units allow a seamless transition for customers with existing compact secondary substations."We know the shift in technology away from SF6 is a big change in the market, and one that our customers need to respond to within an ambitious deadline," said Dr. Andrea Estrada Hein, Executive Vice President, Switchgear Business Line, Distribution Solutions, ABB. "That's why we see this transition not as a one-off product delivery, but as a true partnership. By working side-by-side with utilities and industry, we can co-develop reliable solutions, build confidence in new technology and ensure the grid is resilient and ready for the future."Developed in partnership with customers, including E.ON, ABB's SafeRing and SafePlus Air GIS use dry air insulation rather than greenhouse gases. They are manufactured in ABB's European production facilities and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, including installations at altitudes above 1,500 meters or in harsh weather environments.Lisbeth Buschkühl, Chief Procurement Officer at E.ON, commented: "Transitioning away from SF? products in line with new regulations is crucial for us. A seamless shift is essential to ensure a secure energy transition. In partnership with a host of reliable partners, including ABB, with whom we have a longstanding relationship, we will deliver our goal of an efficient and sustainable grid for the future."Phasing out SF6 in EuropeThe EU F-gas regulation mandates a two-thirds reduction in fluorinated greenhouse gases by 2030, compared to 2014 levels. The regulation includes a ban on SF6 in new MV equipment up to 24kV from 2026, and up to 52kV by 2030, making early adoption and reliable technology partnerships essential for utilities across Europe.