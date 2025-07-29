Stem Powers Grid Optimization at Major California Solar Project

Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-enabled clean energy software and services, today announced the successful deployment of its advanced energy system at the Camino Solar project in Kern County, California, developed by Avangrid, a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola group. Stem's expert engineering services and software platform enabled grid integration and operational excellence for this milestone renewable energy facility, delivering optimized clean energy to approximately 14,000 homes.



The comprehensive scope of work included project management, design, procurement, configuration, testing and commissioning of the PowerTrackTM Power Plant Controller (PPC) and data acquisition system. Notably, Stem's PPC implementation meets the stringent IEEE 2800 standard, as dictated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) for interconnection with Southern California Edison's transmission system - effectively engineering the 57-megawatt (MW) project to the standard of a 300 MW facility.The IEEE 2800 standard provides uniform technical minimum requirements for the interconnection, capability and performance of inverter-based resources. As the standard was approved by the IEEE Standards Association in 2022, many PPC systems have not yet been designed to meet this requirement and its enforcement by grid operators is relatively new.The project features Stem's sophisticated data acquisition system capable of monitoring close to 8,000 real-time data points, enabling critical CAISO telemetry requirements for grid operations and market participation."The Camino Solar project exemplifies how Stem's platform transforms renewable energy assets into dynamic grid resources," said Matt Tappin, President of Software Products at Stem. "This project, in particular, showcases the transformative potential of combining renewable generation with intelligent energy solutions. The IEEE 2800 standard represents a critical evolution in how inverter-based resources interconnect with the transmission system. Our engineering capabilities ensure our clients meet these demanding technical requirements while maximizing operational performance. We welcome the opportunity to continue collaborating with forward-thinking developers like Avangrid who recognize that today's energy projects must be designed to capture value across multiple dimensions - economic, environmental, and grid reliability."The Camino Solar project, Stem's third project with Avangrid, demonstrates Stem's collaborative approach to renewable energy development, working closely with leading developers to deliver integrated solutions that maximize project value. The project's economic benefits extend beyond energy production, with the facility expected to generate approximately $15 million in state and local tax revenue over its lifetime. During construction, the project supported approximately 100 local jobs, largely filled by local union labor, demonstrating the broader economic impact of energy infrastructure development."Building strong partnerships is critical to Avangrid's successful execution of projects, and working with Stem has been important throughout the development and construction of Camino Solar," said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. "The successful completion of this project marks another important milestone in Avangrid's commitment to delivering energy solutions that meet America's growing electricity needs."As inverter-based resources like solar power plants become increasingly prevalent on the electric grid, standards like IEEE 2800 are essential for maintaining system reliability and stability. The successful PowerTrackTM PPC deployment at Camino Solar adds to Stem's growing portfolio of projects, reinforcing the company's position as a leading provider of intelligent energy solutions for the renewable energy industry.Learn more about Stem energy solutions at stem.com.About StemStem (NYSE: STEM) is a global leader in AI-enabled software and services that enable its customers to plan, deploy, and operate clean energy assets. The Company offers a complete set of solutions that transform how solar and energy storage projects are developed, built, and operated, including an integrated suite of software and edge products, and full lifecycle services from a team of leading experts. More than 16,000 global customers rely on Stem to maximize the value of their clean energy projects and portfolios. Learn more at stem.com.About AvangridAbout Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates more than 75 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies - a ranking of America's best corporate citizens - in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.