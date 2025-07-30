Natural Power supports launch of first South of Scotland Heat Networks Prospectus

The document, created jointly by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Dumfries & Galloway and Scottish Borders councils, identifies a total of 19 heat network opportunities across the region and highlights a series of significant economic, environmental and social benefits these networks could deliver.



Steve Smith, Principal Renewable Heat Engineer at Natural Power, said: "The launch of the prospectus is a real milestone on the region's journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future. Heat networks offer a significant opportunity to decarbonise heating, reduce carbon emissions, tackle fuel poverty, and create new jobs and skills. We're proud to have played our part in the delivery of this project and look forward to seeing the vision being brought to fruition."The 19 potential heat networks identified would distribute thermal energy from a central source to multiple properties - covering more than 2,400 domestic and non-domestic properties in the South of Scotland, which in total would provide up to 120,000 megawatt hours of heat per year.The estimated capital cost of creating these networks would be approximately £120 million, but if established, these networks would provide several key benefits, including new jobs and skills and retention of wealth in the region, alongside tackling fuel poverty and boosting the South's contribution to Scotland's decarbonisation targets.There are two types of heat networks - larger district heat networks, which tend to operate in town centres or industrial areas, and shared heat collector-style networks, which can operate across a variety of scales, from a whole neighbourhood down to a row of cottages. The prospectus has identified seven district heat network opportunities in larger towns and 12 shared heat collector network opportunities.District heat network opportunities include seven locations in Dumfries, Stranraer, Darnick/Melrose, Galashiels, Peebles and Hawick. Shared heat collector network opportunities include 12 locations in Crossmichael, Smailholm, Swinton, Langholm, Gretna, Tweedbank, Kelloholm, Selkirk, Annan and Lockerbie.It is now hoped that the prospectus can inspire practical action and investment in pilot projects and larger projects, building momentum for the sector in the region.SOSE Chair, Russel Griggs OBE, said: "This prospectus highlights the massive potential for heat networks in the South of Scotland, providing heat for low cost and lower impact on the environment."Alongside our partners in both local councils, we want the South of Scotland to be leading the way in developing smaller shared heat collector style networks and believe this prospectus can inspire practical action and investment in pilot projects."This prospectus lays the groundwork for meaningful investment and action, and we look forward to seeing these opportunities develop into real-world projects that support our region's transition to net zero."Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Màiri McAllan, added: "Heat networks have a major role to play in Scotland's heat transition - helping us to deliver our twin aims of cutting carbon emissions whilst also delivering affordable heat and reducing fuel poverty - and later this year we will set out measures to attract further investment by encouraging non-domestic and especially public buildings to connect to these schemes."We are working closely with local and regional bodies to realise the full potential of heat networks and I welcome the leadership of South of Scotland Enterprise and its partners in producing this prospectus, which will be a valuable addition to our resources and knowledge base."A series of events and webinars will take place to provide more information about this exciting opportunity for the sector. Find out more here: www.southofscotlandenterprise.com/news/heat-networks-prospectus