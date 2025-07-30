Nextracker Launches New AI and Robotics Business with Technology Acquisitions and New Executive Appointment

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading solar technology platform provider, today announced the launch of a new AI and robotics business initiative, anchored by the appointment of its first chief AI and robotics officer and a series of strategic technology acquisitions. Over the past four quarters, the company has invested over $40 million to acquire three AI and robotics technologies. These acquisitions strengthen Nextracker's end-to-end digital platform and enhance solar power plant deployment, quality, reliability, and long-term return on investment (ROI) for asset owners.



Nextracker has appointed Dr. Francesco Borrelli as chief AI and robotics officer, a newly created executive role focused on advancing the company's global AI and robotics strategy. A pioneer in predictive control systems, Dr. Borrelli brings decades of experience developing and commercializing autonomous technologies across robotics, automotive, and industrial sectors. In his new role, he will lead the integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced robotics into Nextracker's products and solutions to support global scalability and long-term innovation."With millions of sensors and control nodes already deployed over approximately 100 GW of operating systems in 40 countries, Nextracker has a unique opportunity to harness AI and robotics at scale," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. "Dr. Borelli brings the vision and expertise to lead this evolution, allowing us to deliver deeper insights, timely and incisive actions, and greater customer ROI across our global technology platform.""Scaling solar to meet global energy demand requires a new level of autonomy in how we build and operate power plants," said Dr. Borrelli. "I'm excited to join Nextracker in this role and help lead the integration of AI and robotics—turning field data into real-time action that drives solar plant performance, reduces risk, and accelerates deployment."As a key component of its digital and robotics technology platform, Nextracker acquired OnSight Technology, a pioneer in autonomous robotic inspection and fire detection systems for solar power plants. OnSight's AI-driven tools enable predictive maintenance by identifying and forecasting common mechanical and electrical failures—helping asset owners reduce operational risk, improve uptime, and manage site health proactively. OnSight's team of robotics engineers, field operations specialists, and product developers have joined Nextracker, and OnSight products are now commercially available in the U.S. with a global rollout planned for next year."Joining Nextracker is an exciting new chapter for OnSight Technology," said Derek Chase, CEO of OnSight. "From day one, our mission has been to bring advanced robotics and intelligence into the solar field. Together with Nextracker, we can deliver smarter diagnostics at scale to improve response time, reduce risk, and strengthen ROI."Nextracker also announced two previously undisclosed complementary acquisitions:SenseHawk IP (August 2024): IP that enables the creation of high-resolution 3D as-built maps of solar project sites using AI-enabled drone-captured imagery. The maps support precise geolocation and digital model alignment to enhance site commissioning and integration with optimization software such as TrueCapture®.Amir Robotics (March 2025): Developer of a lightweight, water-free robotic cleaning technology designed for daily operation at large-scale solar sites. This innovative solution will be integrated into Nextracker's existing data infrastructure to reduce soil-related yield loss and is currently being tested at several commercial sites."Integrating robotics and AI into Nextracker's technology platform is a smart move," said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. "We were early adopters of OnSight's robotic inspection technology and believe that Nextracker has the expertise and global footprint to scale these types of products and services to multi-gigawatt deployment levels."Contact insidesales@nextracker.com to learn more. Watch this video to see how these systems operate in utility-scale solar plants.About NextrackerNextracker innovates and delivers a leading solar power technology platform with integrated tracker, electrical solutions, and yield management and control systems for utility-scale and distributed generation projects. Our advanced technology enables solar power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize performance. With systems operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase energy output, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook.