EarthEn Energy Launches Breakthrough Heat Battery at RE+ Storage to Decarbonize Industrial Heat Processes

EarthEn Energy, a climate-tech innovator in long-duration energy storage (LDES), proudly launched its EarthEn Heat Battery at RE+ Storage, Santa Clara, on 7/31/25, unveiling a next-generation solution to decarbonize high-temperature industrial heat processes using renewable energy, while enhancing energy resiliency and improving overall industrial efficiency.



EarthEn is part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at the Innovation Crossroads initiative in Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), where it is leveraging world-class R&D expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its storage technologies.Developed with support from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), National Science Foundation (NSF), Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN), Partnership for Economic Innovation (Arizona), and the California Sustainable Energy Entrepreneur Development Initiative (CalSEED), this breakthrough technology is poised to transform how industries generate and store thermal energy, providing cost-effective, dispatchable, and resilient heat supply.Revolutionizing Industrial Heat StorageThe EarthEn Heat Battery stores surplus renewable electricity and releases it as high-temperature steam or hot air (200°C to 500°C) on demand, with customizable 4-12 hour storage durations, up to 90% round-trip efficiency, and a scalable modular design suitable for industrial-scale deployments—all at a cost-competitive price point.Additionally, the Heat Battery can capture and reuse waste heat from industrial processes, storing it and redirecting it back into production cycles. This reduces energy losses, increases overall thermal efficiency, and lowers fuel consumption, enabling industries to optimize their operations while cutting costs and emissions.Crucially, the Heat Battery also provides energy resiliency, ensuring industries have reliable access to heat even during grid fluctuations, outages, or renewable generation dips, helping maintain continuous operations and supply chain stability."Industrial heat is one of the toughest sectors to decarbonize," said Dr. Manas Pathak, CEO & Founder of EarthEn Energy. "Our Heat Battery gives manufacturers a practical, reliable, and affordable way to utilize clean energy, recover waste heat, and keep their operations resilient and efficient 24/7 on clean energy."Dr. Palash Panja, CTO and co-founder of EarthEn Energy, added: "We've engineered the Heat Battery to integrate seamlessly into existing systems, making it a plug-and-play solution for industries looking to cut emissions, reuse heat, boost reliability, and stay cost-competitive."Industrial ApplicationsThe EarthEn Heat Battery is designed for multiple energy-intensive sectors, including:Food & Beverage Processing (drying, boiling, sterilization)Textile & Dyeing industriesPulp & Paper manufacturingPharmaceuticals and chemical processingPetrochemical and other high-temperature applicationsWith containerized or skid-mounted options, the system minimizes installation time and cost, making clean heat deployment fast and efficient.The launch event featured a product demonstration of the Heat Battery and highlighted upcoming pilot projects planned for 2025.About EarthEn EnergyEarthEn Energy is a US-based energy startup pioneering next-generation long-duration energy storage solutions to enable a net-zero energy future. The company's thermal and thermo-mechanical technologies provide cost-effective, scalable options for both grid and industrial energy needs.