Affordable Wire Management’s Advanced Cable Solutions Featured in Milestone EDP Renewables North America Projects

Tempe, Ariz. - August 4, 2025 - Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale solar Cable Management Systems (CMS) and wire management solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), announced the company's involvement in two projects developed by EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA)- Ragsdale Solar Park and Wolf Run Solar Park.



AWM supplied the CMS for both the 100-Megawatt (MW) Ragsdale Solar Park in Mississippi and the 140 MW Wolf Run Solar site in Illinois. In addition to its CMS, AWM's Bonsai Module Cable Hanger and SUMAC Rail were also installed at both projects. Engineered for durability, simplified installation, and long-term reliability, AWM's industry leading solutions ensure site safety and optimal energy yield. To further enhance project efficiency, AWM's proprietary Ampacity Optimization Analysis was leveraged to improve site design, accelerate construction, and reduce costs."We are pleased to see the value that our CMS brings to partners like EDP Renewables North America and their customers," said Scott Rand, CEO and Co-Founder of AWM. "Our innovative solutions play an important role in supporting projects that not only deliver environmental and economic benefits to communities, but also advance the adoption of clean energy at scale. AWM is proud to be a trusted partner on these important projects."About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered Cable Management Systems (CMS) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) wire management solutions to all of the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, and the Solar LOTO. AWM's Strata is a purpose-built wire management solution engineered specifically for today's market-leading BESS platforms. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, nearly 30 GW of AWM solutions have been installed across 350 projects worldwide, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. All AWM products listed in the company's catalog can be customized to meet the specific requirements of utility-scale projects. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.