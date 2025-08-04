Lightstar Renewables Launches Innovative Agrivoltaics Project in Montgomery, New York

Lightstar Renewables LLC proudly announces the launch of the Plains Road Agrivoltaics project, an initiative that seamlessly integrates solar energy production with agricultural use on the DiMartino Farm in Montgomery, New York. The agricultural consultant on the project was Solar Agricultural Services, Inc. (SolAg). This project demonstrates the new way farmers can both feed and fuel New York state - a forging together of both needed clean energy generation and vital agricultural production.



The Plains Road Agrivoltaics project was designed as an agricultural project from the beginning. The solar installation is tailored to accommodate hay planting and harvest equipment— the core agricultural activity of the DiMartino Farm— and will see an addition of two acres of vegetable production that will provide turnkey access to prime farmland for a new entry farmer. This trailblazing effort is expected to generate enough energy to power 466 homes annually while bolstering the long-term viability of the farm."Plains Road stands as a beacon of what is possible when we are committed to problem solving and centering farmers' needs. There is so much more that we can do as an industry to listen to agricultural stewards and learn how growing food and powering homes can work in concert." said Lucy Bullock-Sieger, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightstar.A critical foundation of this project was the adjustment of local bylaws to allow for agrivoltaics projects. The Town of Montgomery is one of the first in the State to tailor their bylaws to allow for agrivoltaics projects to maximize agricultural production - such as considering specific height restrictions, setbacks, and lot coverage. This shift highlights the growing acknowledgment of innovative land-use strategies to address the difficult challenges municipal leaders face when considering solar for their towns.Lightstar is proud that the project aligns with American Farmland Trust's Smart Solar principles, embodying a vision for responsible solar development that prioritizes farmers, communities, and the environment."Lightstar's project is a prime example of the Smart Solar principles and reaffirms our commitment to fostering partnerships that benefit communities and protect our agricultural heritage," said Linda Garrett, New York & New Jersey Regional Director at American Farmland Trust (AFT).The Plains Road agrivoltaics project is more than just a local success; it serves as a replicable model for sustainable development across the Empire State and the country. By supporting landowners like the DiMartino family, Lightstar Renewables is helping to create a future where farms can thrive economically while contributing to a safe, low-cost, resilient energy system; strengthening rural communities, supporting farms, improving grid reliability.Lightstar will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to commission this project, showcasing this groundbreaking milestone in sustainable development in September 2025. This event marks the official launch of a project that redefines the synergy between New York agriculture and New York renewable energy.Special Guests:Assembly Member Brian Maher, whose leadership was instrumental in bringing this vision to life.Representatives from American Farmland Trust (AFT)Iain Ward, Farmer, Founder, and CEO of SolAgWhy this launch matters:Innovation in Action: Witness the dual-purpose design of agrivoltaics, blending agriculture with clean energy in a way that's never been done before.Community-Centered Impact: Learn how this project was developed in collaboration with local stakeholders to reflect their values and priorities.A Model for the Future: Discover how this initiative sets a replicable standard for balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.What to Expect:Gain exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to this cutting-edge project. Hear directly from the partners who made it possible, explore innovative technology, and understand the broader implications for agriculture and renewable energy.Event Details:Limited press passes are available upon request.For more information about the Plains Road agrivoltaics project or Lightstar Renewables' commitment to community-focused solar solutions, please contact: lightstar.comAbout Lightstar Renewables LLCFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Boston, Lightstar Renewables is leading the industry in community solar development, dedicated to creating clean energy solutions that benefit people, landowners, communities, and the planet. With over 1 gigawatt (GW) of projects completed or in development, Lightstar prioritizes sustainable development and long-term partnerships to shape a brighter, more resilient future powered by renewable energy.Learn more at www.lightstar.com