Exus Renewables North America Launches ExusIQ+ Performance Optimization Suite with Debut of Pitch Power+ Tool

ExusIQ+ represents a new generation of asset management solutions from Exus Renewables North America's Asset Management team, combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to increase energy efficiency, identify real-time issues, and optimize asset performance across utility-scale renewable energy projects.Wind turbines regularly experience various factors that lead to significant annual energy production losses. Environmental degradation like blade erosion diminishes efficiency by 1.5-2% annually, and operational issues such as blade misalignment and incorrect parameters contribute to losses averaging around 5%. Identifying and addressing these challenges quickly is essential for maintaining economic viability of wind projects, yet traditional monitoring solutions often fail to pinpoint the exact causes efficiently."Our performance engineers are consistently achieving measurable energy production improvements with this new technology," said Jim Spencer, President and CEO of Exus Renewables North America. "The Pitch Power+ tool represents a significant advancement in performance monitoring, allowing us to pinpoint issues with unprecedented speed and accuracy, ultimately delivering substantial AEP gains that directly impact our clients' bottom line.""The ExusIQ+ suite reflects our commitment to leveraging data analytics and engineering expertise to unlock hidden value in renewable energy assets," said Dhaval Bhalodia, Head of Operations at Exus Renewables North America. "Pitch Power+ demonstrates how targeted analysis can deliver meaningful improvements—up to 15% per turbine—by addressing the specific operational challenges that traditional monitoring often misses."The proprietary Pitch Power+ tool addresses a critical industry challenge by focusing on the three primary causes of power curve issues: sensor malfunctions, incorrect parameters, and pitch-related problems such as blade misalignments or collective blade offsets. By analyzing the relationship between power curves and pitch behavior, Exus' performance engineers can efficiently identify problems without the need for time-consuming data collection or extensive investigations.Key benefits of the Pitch Power+ tool include:• Significant AEP improvements ranging from 1.5% to 15% per individual wind turbine• Rapid problem identification through issue-specific signature recognition• Streamlined diagnostic process requiring less engineering time• Faster resolution of performance issues• Integration with existing asset management workflowsThe launch of ExusIQ+ and its flagship Pitch Power+ tool reinforces Exus Renewables North America's commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the renewable energy sector, particularly as the company continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. market. Additional products within the ExusIQ+ suite are planned for release throughout 2025.About Exus Renewables North AmericaExus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across the United States. Operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque with over 90 employees, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 5.8 gigawatts in its total portfolio and 764 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and clean energy goals.