Pivot Energy and CU Boulder Break Ground on 5 MW Solar Project Supporting Campus Decarbonization Goals

-- Pivot Energy, a leading national renewable energy independent power producer, and the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), officially broke ground, Aug. 5, on a 5-megawatt direct current (MWdc) virtual net metering solar project in Weld County, Colo. The milestone marks the next phase in a partnership first announced in July 2024, and supports the university's broader clean energy goals while advancing its Climate Action Plan. Pivot Energy will develop, own, and operate the off-site project, which is expected to be completed in early 2026.



Under a twenty-year subscription agreement, CU Boulder will benefit from a virtual net metering program established by Colorado Senate Bill 21-261 in 2021, which allows the university to subscribe to energy produced off-site and receive credits on its electricity bills along with 100% of the project's renewable energy credits (RECs). The solar array will also enable CU Boulder to offset its electricity usage and advance its Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goals, 50% by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative is cost neutral."This partnership with Pivot Energy is a powerful example of how CU Boulder is leading with purpose," said Chancellor Justin Schwartz. "We're not just talking about sustainability - we're building it into the fabric of our operations in ways that are both financially responsible and environmentally impactful."Once complete, the project is expected to produce approximately 9.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of solar energy annually, equivalent to powering more than 850 homes or removing 1,580 passenger cars from the road for one year. Laid end-to-end, the project's approximate 8,000 solar panels are enough to fill four football fields. Additionally, agrivoltaics will be integrated into this project. A flock of approximately 100 sheep will provide lamb-scaping services on site to manage the vegetation from April through October each year. A local rancher will benefit from additional grazing land at the project site, which will provide a diversified revenue stream for their farm operations."Pivot Energy is proud to partner with the University of Colorado Boulder on this project and excited to start construction," said Mat Elmore, Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Pivot Energy. "This is a win-win for both Colorado's largest university and Pivot - helping CU Boulder reach its renewable energy goals, and Pivot accelerate the shift to solar energy throughout the nation."About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.About CU BoulderAt the foot of the Rocky Mountains, the University of Colorado Boulder is internationally recognized for groundbreaking research in space, climate and sustainability, health and quantum and has produced five Nobel laureates. Established in 1876, CU Boulder is the state's flagship university, a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU) and a vital resource for the state of Colorado, generating $4.6 billion in economic impact in 2023. CU Boulder Buff athletes compete in the Big 12 Conference. Learn more about CU Boulder.