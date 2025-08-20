Terrasmart Launches In-House Ground Screw Production for Solar Sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. - July 29, 2025 - Terrasmart, a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software, announces that it has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities to produce ground screws used for solar racking foundations. Terrasmart's domestic ground screws, which have historically been manufactured at outside companies, will now be produced at Terrasmart's manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. In-house production, in addition to more on-shoring of its supply chain, is part of Terrasmart's larger vertical integration strategy. Vertical integration enhances supply chain resilience and maximizes availability for domestic racking components.

Currently, Terrasmart's ground screw manufacturing capacity is on track to sustain nearly 500 MWs of new PV projects. To make this possible, the new production line consists of twelve work stations, an induction heater, forge, plasma cutter, stamping press, three-hole punch and set nut welder, and six helical welders. The facility will also add three different sizes of ground screws to its list. To empower its team members, Terrasmart trained and upskilled the ground screw assembly line team in five new skill sets.



More Headlines Articles

"Terrasmart was one of the first providers of ground screw foundations in the U.S., bringing additional reliability and performance to sites in challenging conditions and opening new opportunities for ground-mount solar," says Ed McKiernan, President, Terrasmart. "Moving domestic ground screw production in-house streamlines our supply chain, maximizing availability for qualifying solar projects to meet domestic content thresholds to benefit our customers, the solar industry, and the wider U.S. economy."Ground screws are a crucial type of solar foundation because they are more effective in tougher terrains and in a wide variety of soils, in addition to the driven piles and ballasted foundations that make up Terrasmart's foundation portfolio. "We are known for our focus on advising on and providing the optimal foundation solutions for every site. Domestic, in-house ground screw production allows us to partner with our customers with even greater efficiency and reliability," explains Yury Reznikov, Chief Sales Officer, Terrasmart.Supply chain resilience has been top of mind for solar industry professionals amidst disruptions rippling from ongoing changes and pressures in global trade and logistics. At the same time, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) created an "adder" for an additional 10% tax incentive for projects that meet a set domestic content threshold for iron, steel, and manufactured products, which has driven further interest in U.S.-made solar technologies. Establishing a domestic manufacturing capacity allows Terrasmart to tap into the growing demand for domestically produced steel components which contribute a major share of equipment costs.About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 25 GWs of solar deployed across 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more information, please visit Terrasmart.com.Media Contact: Ashleigh Kent, Sr. Director of Brand Experience | akent@terrasmart.com | 239.896.3044