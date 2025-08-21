Natural Power expands grid services team to meet growing demand
Leading renewable energy consultancy Natural Power has expanded its Grid Services team with the appointment of two experienced senior engineers, Ali Baker and Donald Eide, who will support clients across the UK and beyond in navigating the increasingly complex grid connection landscape, and secure connection for new projects.
Chris Smith, Head of Grid Services at Natural Power, said: "The whole topic of grid is changing rapidly. We're expanding our already outstanding team to support clients in delivering their ambitions in this space. Donald and Ali bring a diverse set of expert skills and strong track records that will make a real impact across the industry."
Meet the new team
Ali Baker, Senior Engineer
Ali holds a Master's degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering with Renewable Energy from the
University of Aberdeen and brings seven years of electrical engineering consultancy experience to the role. His expertise spans the UK transmission and distribution sector, having worked on technical due diligence, advisory mandates and grid applications for clients including OFTOs, BEIS/DESNZ, lenders and developers.
Ali's work has focused on substation development, hydrogen integration and electrification - key areas for decarbonising the UK's energy system.
Donald Eide, Senior Engineer
Donald joins Natural Power from Ofgem, where he served as a senior electrical engineer responsible for assessing transmission operators' RIIO-ET3 business plans and delivering engineering recommendations on major substation builds at 132 kV, 275 kV, and 400 kV.
He previously held engineering roles at Rolls-Royce Plc and Spirax-Sarco, and brings a multi-disciplinary academic background that includes a BEng in Petroleum Engineering, MSc in Environmental Engineering, PGCert in Renewable Energy, and an ongoing MSc in Power Systems Engineering at the University of Manchester.
Donald will play a key role in helping clients identify optimal grid connection opportunities and supporting end-to-end connection applications - from initial feasibility and sizing, through to grid access.
With the grid playing an increasingly pivotal role in the UK's transition to net zero, Natural Power's investment in growing its Grid Services team reflects a broader strategy to support clients through every stage of the development lifecycle, from early-stage connection scoping to regulatory compliance and network integration.
