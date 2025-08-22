Electricity Transformation Canada announces new program focused on clean energy as Canada’s strategic advantage

August 22, 2025 (Toronto, Ontario) - Canada's premier clean energy conference and exhibition today unveiled its highly anticipated educational program. Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC), which will be held October 6-8 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, will feature nearly 50+ expert speakers and four-focused educational streams featuring dozens of full conference sessions all related to the theme of ‘Clean energy: Canada's strategic advantage'.



"CanREA is proud to welcome the industry to Toronto for Electricity Transformation Canada 2025—the country's premier clean electricity conference. ETC addresses every link in the clean energy value chain, from developers and suppliers to service providers, all united in driving the future of wind, solar, energy storage and grid modernization. This year, we're zeroing in on clean electricity as a strategic advantage for Canada's economy, highlighting how our sector is rolling up its sleeves and accelerating project development from coast to coast," said Vittoria Bellissimo, CanREA's President and CEO.The conference portion of Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC) 2025 will offer a comprehensive look at the political, regulatory and market forces shaping Canada's clean energy future. Attendees will explore how Canada's electricity systems are evolving to meet the demands of increased energy consumption and unlock the central role energy storage systems will enable a resilient clean energy grid.The expansion of the clean energy industry throughout Canada has accelerated over the past few years," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO of RE+ Events. "Our goal with Electricity Transformation Canada is to link businesses to the growing number of opportunities in the Canadian clean energy market. Together with CanREA, we've built a premier platform to advance this effort."Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC) invites all attendees to learn more about Canada's renewable energy future. Get ready to gather resources, reports and materials that offer comprehensive insights into the clean energy industry, as well as to enjoy extensive networking opportunities for collaboration and partnerships.The exhibition portion of ETC 2025 offers a larger expo hall than last year, where visitors can discover the latest solutions for clean energy projects. The show floor will feature 140+ innovative exhibiting companies showcasing the technologies, tools and solutions shaping tomorrow's energy landscape. From breakthroughs in solar, wind, and energy storage to cutting-edge microgrid systems, hydrogen, smart grid tech, EV infrastructure and digital tools for energy project development, it all comes together at ETC.For more information on registration and housing for ETC 2025, please visit electricity-transformation.ca.