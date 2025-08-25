Stryten Energy Unveils Major Performance and Usability Enhancements to inCOMMAND™ IoT Platform

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced a significant new release of its inCOMMAND™ advanced energy monitoring IoT platform. This update delivers major performance improvements, a refreshed user experience, and new tools designed to help customers and dealers manage their energy assets more efficiently than ever before.



The latest version of inCOMMAND™ introduces a completely redesigned frontend architecture, resulting in faster loading speeds across the platform. These performance gains ensure that users can access critical data and insights with minimal delay, improving responsiveness and productivity."Our customers rely on inCOMMAND™ to manage complex motive power systems across multiple sites," said Matt Gould, Vice President of Sales and Service, Industrial, at Stryten Energy. "This update is all about speed, flexibility and visibility—giving users the tools they need to make smarter decisions, faster."Key enhancements include:Customizable Dashboard - Customers can now tailor their dashboard to display the data that is most relevant to their operation, streamlining workflows and improving productivity.Modern Visual Identity - The platform now features refined user interface components for a more personalized and engaging user experience.Optimized Performance - Redesigned frontend architecture ensures faster data access to reports and data.These updates build on the powerful enterprise capabilities in the Monitor module, which enables remote management of motive power systems at scale. With features like real-time battery health monitoring, energy usage tracking, and smart asset location updates, inCOMMAND™ continues to set the standard for motive power performance management.For more information about Stryten Energy's inCOMMAND™ solution, visit our website.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.