Franklin Energy Launches AI Energy Forum to Lead Responsible Innovation in the Energy Sector

Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive, advanced energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today the launch of the AI Energy Forum—a first-of-its-kind roundtable bringing together clients, partners, board members, and innovators to shape the responsible use of artificial intelligence across the energy industry.



As AI accelerates transformation across every sector, the AI Energy Forum is designed to ensure these technologies are applied with intention, accountability, and measurable impact. The forum will focus on real-world applications of AI that enhance energy efficiency, grid optimization, sustainability, and customer engagement—while also addressing equity and trust in technology adoption. Franklin Energy's role is to bring together diverse voices, provide a platform for collaboration, and help guide the industry toward a thoughtful, impactful future."The AI Energy Forum represents a major step forward in advancing responsible AI in our industry," said Sushma Annareddy, Franklin Energy Chief Technology Officer. "By bringing together different perspectives, we can ensure AI drives efficiency, sustainability, and positive outcomes for customers—while maintaining trust and accountability."Among the founding members is Aaron Goldfeder, CEO of AZX and longtime leader in AI and energy innovation."AI is already reshaping industries, and in energy we have a unique opportunity to apply it in ways that truly matter," said Aaron Goldfeder, founding member of the AI Energy Forum. "This Forum gives leaders a space to share ideas, accelerate innovation, and set a responsible direction for how AI can help move the industry forward."The AI Energy Forum will host roundtable sessions throughout the year, providing members with access to emerging insights, peer-to-peer collaboration, and a role in shaping best practices for AI in energy.To learn more about the AI Energy Forum or explore opportunities to participate in the discussion, visit www.franklinenergy.com/ai-energy-forum.About Franklin EnergyFranklin Energy is redefining the clean energy future as the only integrated provider of comprehensive solutions, combining unmatched expertise in strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build services. Powered by our advanced AI-driven technology platforms, we deliver seamless, tech-driven support across the entire energy service ecosystem to accelerate impactful change and ensure an unmatched customer experience. Since 1994, Franklin Energy has been a trusted partner in protecting communities and our planet, paving the way for a sustainable future for all. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com and join us in leading the clean energy revolution.