CATL Unveils TENER Stack at Smarter E South America 2025, Expands Presence in South America

CATL, a global leader in innovative energy storage solutions, unveiled its latest technologies in its debut at the Smarter E South America 2025, the largest energy storage exhibition on the continent. TENER Stack—currently the world's first stackable, 9MWh ultra-large capacity energy storage system—is adaptable to CATL's different cell technologies, offering either up to five years of zero degradation or high-temperature resistance. It is suitable for South America's varied climates, underscoring CATL's commitment to sustainable energy development throughout the region.



"Brazil possesses one of the most diversified applications of energy storage systems in the world. With our proven track record in delivering product solutions for a diverse range of decarbonization applications, and the strong local partnerships we are shaping, we are committed to helping accelerate the region's transition to clean energy," said Ray See, Executive President, Americas Energy Storage Business Division.Tailored for Brazil's demanding conditionsBrazil's energy market is at a tipping point, poised for rapid growth due to a grid dominated by renewables, creating demand for flexibility solutions. BloombergNEF highlights that storage in Brazil is "set to take off," as by 2050, Brazil requires over $6 trillion in energy investment to reach Net Zero, highlighting its explosive potential.In response to the fast-growing demand in this region, CATL is introducing TENER Stack, a ground-breaking product that represents a strategic leap forward in capacity, deployment flexibility, safety, and transportability.The system stores 9MWh of energy, which can fully charge 45 electric buses with 200kWh battery packs or provide 6 years of electricity for an average Brazilian household. It utilizes land area 45% more efficiently and offers 50% higher projected energy density than conventional 20-foot systems. For large projects, it needs 45% fewer containers to build an 800MWh station than 5MWh systems.Flexibility is built in. The "two-in-one" design weighs less than 36 tonnes, keeping it within transport regulations in 99% of global markets. Its compatibility with standard shipping methods reduces transport costs by up to 35%, while a lower centre of gravity ensures stability on routes with bridges, tunnels, and rural infrastructure constraints.Safety and reliability are built into the TENER Stack. It uses LFP battery chemistry for thermal stability and upgraded gas sensors that are 40% more sensitive, triggering fire suppression 35% faster. Triple-layer insulation provides up to two hours of fire resistance. The system also meets IEEE693 seismic standards, or otherwise understood as withstanding a magnitude of category 9 earthquakes and Category 5 hurricanes. Its overhead thermal management keeps noise to just 65dB(A), making it suitable for use in cities.The Brazilian and other South America markets also feature unique challenges: frequent grid fluctuations, high ambient temperatures, and limited maintenance resources across remote installations. TENER Stack is specifically engineered for these diverse conditions.Its new gas sensors offer a 10-year maintenance-free lifespan, compared to traditional 2-year sensors, reducing operational interruptions in hard-to-access sites. Meanwhile, the redesigned container UPS system features a self-powered design that eliminates reliance on short-lived lead-acid or 8-year LFP batteries, extending backup for BMS and explosion-proof fans from 20 minutes to 2 hours during outages.Together with other offerings such as the EnerOne+ and TENER series, CATL delivers a broader range of options for off-grid, commercial, and utility-scale energy projects. Designed to be lightweight, highly portable, and equipped with integrated a moisture reduction system, these solutions are built to withstand the humid conditions of rainforests and operate reliably across extreme temperatures from -35°C to 55°C. CATL provides customized energy solutions for projects of all scales across Brazil and South America.Committed to South America's Sustainable FutureCATL has already made its mark in Brazil, powering the country's first utility-scale storage project, the Registro Energy Storage Project, in 2022. After three years of stable operation, it has become a benchmark for the energy storage industry in South America. The site has reached a significant milestone this year by expanding the first power station, marking a new phase of growth for CATL in the local market.Beyond Brazil, CATL has continuously deepened its global business layout, accelerated the expansion of the industry, and continuously improved its core competitiveness throughout South America. The company is actively building local teams in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.This September, a new South America office will open in Chile, providing local expertise and support to customers' innovation. With the TENER series and other cutting-edge energy storage products, CATL continues to push boundaries and reinforce its commitment to helping South American and global partners accelerate the energy transition by delivering more flexible, safe, and sustainable solutions.As of the end of H1 2025, CATL's ESS products have been deployed in over 2,000 projects across the world, spanning all climate zones and operating environments. CATL has also ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipments for four straight years in 2024, deploying over 93GWH.