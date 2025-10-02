Madison Energy Infrastructure Completes Acquisition of NextEra Energy Resources' Distributed Generation Platform

Madison Energy Infrastructure (Madison) today announced the completion of its acquisition of NextEra Energy Resources' distributed generation development platform. The transaction includes an extensive portfolio of operating solar and energy storage assets, a robust pipeline of development projects and customers across 25 states, and an accomplished team of industry professionals.



With this acquisition, Madison's ecosystem now totals nearly 1 GW of operating clean energy infrastructure assets serving hundreds of customers —including Fortune 500 businesses, K-12 schools, industrial and manufacturing facilities, electric cooperatives, and municipal utilities—among many others."Today's announcement represents a significant milestone in Madison's journey to deliver exceptional value to leading businesses and communities across the U.S.," said Richard Walsh, CEO of Madison. "We are deeply grateful to our partners at NextEra Energy Resources and all those who made this acquisition possible. We embrace our mission with confidence and enthusiasm, and we could not be more excited about the path ahead."The acquisition follows Madison's recent $800 million long-term debt facility, providing additional capital to support the company's growth strategy and its ability to expand clean energy solutions across dozens of regions and unique customer segments.Together, the acquisition and financing reinforce Madison's position as the leading provider of distributed clean energy infrastructure and advance our mission to deliver long-term operational value and certainty to organizations and communities.About Madison Energy InfrastructureMadison Energy Infrastructure is building a leading clean energy ecosystem to deliver operational value, certainty, and sustainability to businesses, organizations, and communities. Our robust portfolio is bolstered by the strength of EQT and our globally renowned capital partners. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers. Learn more at madisonei.com