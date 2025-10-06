Energy Tech Solution Launches 'Made in America Cell Foundry' to Accelerate Battery Development in the United States

Energy Tech Solution (ETS), a South Korea-based manufacturer of battery factory equipment, announced today the launch of the 'Made in America Cell Foundry' to help battery startups commercialize faster. North American energy storage innovators can reduce tariff risk, avoid costly Capex and iterate efficiently by relying on trusted contract manufacturing in Michigan.



More Headlines Articles

Early-stage companies face many obstacles while standing up manufacturing operations. Common hurdles like procurement, equipment downtime and scrap rate can waste significant amounts of cash during a startup's early years. By working with a contract manufacturer, startups can shift that risk to a vendor with a fixed-cost contract and preserve their runway.Today, an American battery organization seeking end-to-end contract manufacturing support must either offshore or work with research labs with limited capacity. Energy Tech Solution has stepped up to fill that gap."Energy Tech Solution believes in the American battery industry," said Hans Kim, co-CEO of Energy Tech Solution. "After serving dozens of Asian battery organizations with contract manufacturing in Seoul, we're thrilled to bring these capabilities to the United States and support the country's incredible innovation landscape."The 'Made in America Cell Foundry' is a complete contract manufacturing solution. Energy Tech Solution builds factory equipment for every stage of the battery manufacturing process and then uses that same equipment to quickly create bespoke processes for customers. US-based battery startups can come to the 'Made in America Cell Foundry' with nothing more than a written recipe and receive battery cells within weeks. Cylindrical, prismatic and pouch cell formats are happily accommodated.Startups that rely on the Made in America Cell Foundry during their early years can mature their organizations more quickly. Upon achieving commercial traction, those companies can work with Energy Tech Solution consultants to stand up their first factory.Dr. Bruno Vanzieleghem, chief executive officer of ETS North America, added, "I've seen from experience that early-stage battery startups focus on raising capital to build out pilot production capabilities, but often lack the expertise to effectively use those assets. They burn significant time and money streamlining their pilot manufacturing operations to deliver proof-of-concept cells to potential customers. I want to help those startups save their valuable cash so they can bring novel technology all the way to market."About Energy Tech SolutionEnergy Tech Solution offers an extensive range of battery manufacturing technologies for the production of secondary cells. To facilitate this diverse battery production, we provide comprehensive solutions that encompass various aspects, such as factory design and construction, product design and development, and battery manufacturing technology. Based in Seoul, South Korea, Energy Tech Solution has been serving the battery industry for over 20 years. Learn more at www.energytechsolution.com/en.