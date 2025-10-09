RAYMOND JOINS NEW ENERGY NEW YORK BATTERY WEEK AS A LEADER IN ENERGY SOLUTIONS

GREENE, N.Y., October 09, 2025 — Monday, October 13th marks the start of New Energy New York (NENY) Battery Week, in which The Raymond Corporation is a title sponsor and has taken a leading role in collaborating with NENY for the week-long event from Oct. 13-17.



Recently, Raymond released new lithium-ion batteries that offer 17% productivity improvement over lead-acid batteries to meet the needs of virtually every customer and application. To mark Battery Week, Raymond will highlight its century-long commitment to innovation and energy excellence, showcasing the first lithium-ion battery rolling off the line.Battery Week is free, and many events are open to the public, but certain events require registration.Battery Week schedule at a glance:• Monday, Oct. 13: Battery week kicks off with students and industry partners gathering at the Oakdale Commons to engage with future innovators from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.• Tuesday, Oct. 14: NENY will host tours with The Raymond Corporation at their energy storage solutions battery manufacturing facility at 191 Corporate Drive, Kirkwood, New York - Building 2• Register to attend.• Wednesday, Oct. 15: Manufacturing Solutions Forum at SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.• At 11:00 a.m. Raymond's Jennifer Lupo will join the panel discussion on pivoting into the battery/energy storage industry and discuss Raymond's own journey and leadership in the energy storage space.• Thursday, Oct. 16: Battery Safety and Research Symposium at the Center of Excellence in Binghamton University's Innovative Technologies Complex from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.• Friday, Oct. 17: ChargeUp Pitch Event at SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Follow Raymond on its social media channels during Battery Week for exclusive highlights, video and information specific to how Raymond is making measurable impacts in energy innovation in New York State and in the industry enriched by a culture of best practices and continuous improvement.For more information and to celebrate all things Battery Week with The Raymond Corporation, follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram @theraymondcorporation or on LinkedIn.For company information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.About The Raymond CorporationThe Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.####Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.©2025 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.