Pfannenberg USA Expands BABAA-Approved Thermal Management Solutions for Infrastructure Projects

Lancaster, NY - Pfannenberg, Inc., a global leader in thermal management and signaling technologies, is proud to announce that a full line of products in its portfolio now meet the requirements of the Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA). This designation applies to select options within Pfannenberg's DTS Cooling Units, PKS Air to Air Heat Exchangers, and PWS Air to Water Heat Exchangers, which are now BABAA-compliant and available for use in federally funded infrastructure projects across critical sectors including water and wastewater treatment, transportation, energy, and broadband.



More Headlines Articles

Pfannenberg's BABAA-approved solutions are engineered and assembled at its Lancaster, NY facility, where each product achieves the mandated threshold of over fifty-five percent U.S.-sourced content and domestic assembly. These cooling units and exchangers are designed for long-term reliability and optimal performance in harsh outdoor or washdown environments, making them ideally suited for safeguarding industrial control panels that house sensitive electronics such as variable frequency drives and programmable logic controllers. Customers choosing BABAA-compliant Pfannenberg products enjoy dependable thermal management that reduces the risk of overheating, ensures operational stability, and supports mission-critical infrastructure projects with confidence and quality that are backed by U.S.-based support.With this BABAA determination, system integrators, panel builders, and distributors gain access to products that facilitate compliance, reinforce supply chain stability, and enable eligibility for federal funding while supporting domestic economic growth. As the company continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, Pfannenberg ensures that its solutions meet stringent regulatory standards and evolving customer needs."These products exemplify our ongoing dedication to serving American industry," says James Wong, Director of Product Management. "By expanding our BABAA-compliant thermal management lineup, we empower infrastructure stakeholders to build with confidence, knowing they are investing in solutions engineered for durability, compliance, and long-term operational excellence right here in the United States."For more information, visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/thermal-management/babaa-build-america-buy-america/.###About PfannenbergPfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling Solutions and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machine, and the Environment.