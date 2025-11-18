Flir Si2-Series Acoustic Imaging Cameras Now with Integrated GPS for Precise, Location-Based Inspections

The upgrade adds precise location data to predictive maintenance inspections, helping service providers and reliability teams streamline workflows across multi-site operations, long-distance inspections, and utilities and power-transmission applications.



With integrated GPS, every acoustic image captured by the Si2-Series cameras now includes geospatial metadata that seamlessly connects with Flir Acoustic Viewer and Flir Thermal Studio software. This enables inspection teams to organize, visualize, and document findings by exact location, enhancing traceability and compliance across assets and sites.Key Benefits of Built-In GPSâ€¢ Automatic Geotagging: Embeds location data into acoustic image files for accurate mapping, analysis, and reporting.â€¢ Streamlined Multi-Site Inspections: Ideal for geographically distributed assets such as power lines, substations, and large industrial facilities.â€¢ Enhanced Data Integration: GPS coordinates flow directly into Flir Acoustic Viewer and Flir Thermal Studio, improving asset management and inspection traceability.â€¢ Proven Performance: The Si2-Series retains its industry-leading acoustic performance and intuitive design, with no change to camera handling."This enhancement improves inspection teams' ability to document and manage their findings," said Darrell Taylor, Global Acoustic Business Development Manager at Flir. "From power lines to complex industrial facilities, geotagged acoustic data makes it easier track maintenance trends, plan repairs, and demonstrate program ROI."The GPS enhancement applies to all Flir Si2-Series models and is not available as a firmware upgrade for existing cameras. For more information about the Flir Si2-Series acoustic imaging cameras, please visit: https://www.flir.com/browse/portable-inspection-solutions/acoustic-imaging-cameras/si2-series/