OMCO Solar Launches OMCO Star Tracker Control System

OMCO Solar®, America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, announces the launch of the OMCO Star™ Tracker Control System, available now nationwide.



Engineered to work seamlessly with OMCO Origin® Factory-Direct Trackers, the OMCO Star Tracker Control System uses LoRa (long range) wireless technology - wireless communication range greater than 1 mile - resulting in far fewer network controllers required. This enables faster commissioning for sites of all sizes and delivers a lower total cost of ownership for clients. Built in one of OMCO Solar's five U.S. manufacturing facilities and backed by OMCO's 70+ years of American manufacturing expertise, the OMCO Star Tracker Control System gives our customers a dependable, high-performance solution."The launch of the OMCO Star Tracker Control System is the culmination of years of collaboration by our engineering and in-house software teams, alongside valuable feedback from customers, installers, and partners. We are proud of the results — a solution that redefines how single-axis trackers perform in the field," says Lepolve Varpilah, Director of Electrical and Software Engineering.Key OMCO Star Advantages:Field-replaceable battery for quick, cost-effective maintenance in the field - less than 3 minutes.Direct communication with many devices and fewer gateways required.Advanced weather features to withstand wind, hail, snow, overcast conditions, and flooding.Reliable dc controls for any climate with no need for AC cables, conduit, or trenching.Gary Schuster, President & CEO OMCO says "Through its factory-direct model, OMCO Solar delivers the industry's shortest lead times, on-time shipments every time, complete domestic content, and direct access to engineering, manufacturing, and support teams. The addition of the OMCO Star Tracker Control System demonstrates OMCO Solar's dedication to continuous innovation and product development that meets the evolving needs of the solar industry.""At OMCO Solar, we believe in building the best team. You don't have to know every answer yourself — but together, we can find every answer." concludes Lepolve.For more information on the OMCO Star Tracker Control System and OMCO Origin Factory-Direct Trackers, visit https://omcosolar.com.About OMCO SolarOMCO Solar is America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for solar projects. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 12 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures within the US. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company delivers their American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at omcosolar.com.