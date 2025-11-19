OMCO Solar Now Offering 100% Domestic Solar Tracker Solutions

Phoenix, AZ - August 5, 2025 - OMCO Solar, America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, is now offering its 100% domestic tracker systems. With the delivery of Kinematics' American-made drives and motors, OMCO's fully domestic tracker solution is officially being deployed to project sites nationwide.



OMCO Solar's vertically integrated model has always stood on putting manufacturing power into the hands of our clients. Providing them with a safe harbor option now for trackers as well as fixed tilt solutions just adds to the "We Deliver" factory-direct benefits we're known for. With more than 70 years of American manufacturing experience, 12+ GW of solar structures delivered, and an annual capacity of 13 GW, OMCO Solar continues to provide certainty and scale in uncertain times."OMCO has historically been a leader in solar domestic manufacturing and this achievement, working in conjunction with our partners at Kinematics, is a milestone for our team," says Eric Goodwin, VP of Business Development. "The timing of this also allows OMCO to deliver for our customers immediately in the aftermath of the OBBB passage and the compressed schedule requirements to ensure tax credits for projects are secured.""At Kinematics, we are proud to support our solar tracker partners like OMCO Solar with actuators, motors, and controllers that qualify for U.S. domestic content," said Jenn Cangelosi, Vice President of Global Sales at Kinematics. "With three manufacturing facilities in the United States, three additional factories around the world, and a team of over 800 employees globally, we're uniquely equipped to deliver high-performance motion solutions at scale. With more than 135 gigawatts of fielded systems, our technology is trusted by the world's leading solar innovators."Key Highlights:100 % Domestic Production: Trackers, drives, and motors built entirely in the U.S.13 GW Annual Capacity: Across five U.S. manufacturing plantsFactory-Direct Model: Fastest lead times, lower freight and labor costs, no tariffsWith this announcement, OMCO Solar shows their ongoing commitment to strengthening the U.S. clean energy supply chain with industry partners such as Kinematics, that meet market demand with innovative solutions towards American Energy Dominance. Matt Kesler, Director of Solar Technology concludes, "Everything we make, we make in the US - with US drives and motors, we can now ship all-US tracker solutions."About OMCO SolarOMCO Solar is America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for solar projects. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 12 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures within the US. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company delivers their American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at omcosolar.com.