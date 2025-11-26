AFCI & RSD: Safeguarding PV Systems from Hidden DC Arc Hazards

Amid the global energy transition fueled by carbon neutrality, photovoltaic (PV) power has become a core clean energy source, with global new installations reaching 495GW in 2024—over half from China. However, rapid expansion raises critical safety risks, particularly DC arc faults in PV systems: high-voltage, non-self-extinguishing arcs from wiring issues or aging equipment easily cause fires, while traditional protection devices lack effectiveness. International regulations (U.S. NEC 2023, IEC 63027, UL 1699B) now mandate DC arc protection, with China updating standards accordingly. YAS's innovative embedded AFCI & RSD solutions address gaps: AFCI uses a custom ASIC chip and CNN algorithm for 99% detection accuracy, zero false alarms, and 2.5-second response; RSD enables rapid high-voltage unloading. Offering independent core technologies, superior performance, and low integration costs, these dual-protection solutions fit household/commercial PV scenarios, safeguarding the industry's safe development and global green energy transition.

Against the backdrop of global energy transition driven by carbon neutrality goals, photovoltaic (PV) power generation has emerged as a core clean energy source, with global installed capacity surging—China alone accounted for over half of 2024's 495GW new global installations. However, rapid PV expansion brings critical safety risks, most notably DC arc faults in PV systems. Unlike AC systems, PV DC circuits feature high-voltage, non-self-extinguishing arcs that easily trigger fires due to loose wiring, aging equipment, or poor construction, and traditional protection devices fail to detect these concealed arcs effectively.



International regulations now mandate DC arc protection: the U.S. NEC 2023 requires arc fault protection for PV systems over 80V DC, while IEC 63027 aligns with UL 1699B's technical benchmarks, and China is updating standards to match global norms. Traditional arc protection solutions rely on basic waveform detection, suffering from low sensitivity, high false alarm rates, and poor adaptability to inverter electromagnetic interference.YAS's innovative AFCI & RSD solutions address these gaps through inverter-embedded integration. The AFCI solution uses a custom ASIC chip and convolutional neural network algorithm (integrating FFT and wavelet analysis) to achieve 99% arc detection accuracy with zero false triggers, responding within 2.5 seconds to cut DC circuits. Its hardware reuses inverter sensors, reducing integration costs and power consumption (≤0.1W). The RSD solution enables rapid high-voltage unloading (to <30V within 10 seconds) on both DC and AC sides of inverters, collaborating with AFCI to form a dual-protection mechanism, and supports cloud-based monitoring for remote management.These solutions offer three core advantages: independent ASIC chips and algorithms, superior protection performance, and low integration costs, fitting household and commercial PV scenarios. As global PV safety standards evolve, embedded AFCI & RSD technologies are pivotal to mitigating DC arc risks, ensuring the safe and sustainable development of the PV industry, and advancing the global green energy transition.