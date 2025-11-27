How to Make AFCI+RSD Standard for PV Systems?

AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter) and RSD (Rapid Shutdown Device) are indispensable for PV system safety, addressing arc fire risks and emergency shutdown needs—critical for operators and purchasers. As global PV installations grow in power and density, these technologies have shifted from "optional" to essential, especially in emerging markets like Brazil, matching local grid instability and extreme weather. Widespread adoption requires three key efforts: 1) Policy drive—Brazil can learn from U.S. NEC 2017 standards, integrating AFCI+RSD into grid-connection rules. 2) Cost optimization—scale production and tech iteration to lower module costs, emphasizing "safety investment = long-term risk mitigation." 3) Industry collaboration—inverters makers partner with stakeholders to launch customized models (e.g., for Brazil's telecom/mining) and boost user awareness via training. With joint efforts, AFCI+RSD will soon become universal across PV systems globally, safeguarding the industry's sustainable development.

The safety value of AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter) and RSD (Rapid Shutdown Device) technologies for photovoltaic (PV) systems is undeniable — they precisely address the risks of arc-induced fires and the need for emergency shutdown response in complex PV scenarios, which are core concerns for plant operators and purchasers throughout the project lifecycle. As global PV installations trend toward higher power and density, system safety risks have increased correspondingly. These technologies have evolved from "optional add-ons" to an indispensable requirement for the high-quality development of the industry. This is particularly relevant in emerging markets like Brazil, where they align with the practical needs of unstable local power grids and frequent extreme weather conditions.



The popularization of these technologies requires collaborative efforts from multiple stakeholders, with three key focus areas:First, policy-driven adoption is critical. Markets such as Brazil can draw on the experience of mandatory standards implemented under the U.S. NEC (National Electrical Code) since 2017, integrating AFCI+RSD into PV project grid-connection certifications and safety regulations. Policy guidance will help alleviate purchasers' concerns about additional costs. Currently, Brazil is accelerating its new energy transition, and the implementation of such standards will provide direct impetus for widespread technological adoption.Second, cost optimization forms the foundation. Through large-scale production and technological iteration, we can drive down the costs of AFCI+RSD modules. Simultaneously, it is essential to communicate the value proposition to purchasers that "safety investment equals long-term risk mitigation" — avoiding downtime, insurance claims, and losses caused by safety incidents delivers long-term benefits far exceeding initial expenditures.Third, industry collaboration provides crucial support. Inverter manufacturers should work with module suppliers, design institutes, and installers to build technical consensus. For example, in the Brazilian market, customized inverter models pre-integrated with AFCI+RSD can be launched for specialized scenarios such as telecom and mining, simplifying project selection and installation processes. Additionally, industry exhibitions, technical training programs, and knowledge-sharing initiatives will enhance end-users' understanding of safety standards.Safety is the bottom line for the sustainable development of the PV industry. The widespread adoption of AFCI+RSD represents not only a technological upgrade but also a demonstration of industry responsibility. With strengthened policy guidance, continuous cost optimization, and deeper collaborative efforts, we believe these safety technologies will soon be universally adopted across rooftop PV systems, commercial installations, and utility-scale power plants in Brazil and around the world, laying a solid foundation for the safe and reliable development of the global PV industry.