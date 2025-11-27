Natural Power supports TagEnergy with UK first wind acquisition

As it builds an asset portfolio across clean energy generation and battery storage at a critical time in the country's energy transition, TagEnergy has acquired 100% ownership of four Scottish wind farms: Cairnmore Hill in Caithness, Glenburnie in the Scottish Borders, Sclenteuch in East Ayrshire and Torfichen in Midlothian, from the independent renewable energy company RES.



Gregory Dudziak, Natural Power's European Director of Advisory, said: "We're pleased to have supported TagEnergy with this milestone acquisition in the UK market. Following our robust technical due diligence on these high-quality Scottish wind projects, we know each site presents solid fundamentals and the potential to deliver meaningful clean energy generation for the UK. This acquisition underscores TagEnergy's commitment to building a resilient, future-ready portfolio, and we're delighted to play a role in enabling that growth."Already a leading independent power producer (IPP) in the UK with an operating portfolio of 320MW across six grid-connected battery energy storage systems (BESS) locations, the wind farm projects take TagEnergy's multi-technology pipeline to more than 1.5GW.Franck Woitiez, Chief Executive Officer at TagEnergy, said: "This is a monumental step in TagEnergy's UK journey as we become a true multi-technology IPP with generation and storage technologies to drive the country's energy transition on more fronts simultaneously."We look forward to working with all stakeholders, local communities and authorities to realise these vital projects and help meet national targets for emissions reduction through generating cleaner, cheaper, homegrown power faster. These wind farm acquisitions are a strategic investment - in technology, location and timing. Onshore wind is critical to delivering the UK's clean energy future. It is one of the easiest and fastest technologies to build and deploy, and, along with solar, the cheapest form of electricity generation. And there is no better place in the UK for onshore wind than in Scotland."