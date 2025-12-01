New C&I ESS solution PowerKeeper Series Debuts at Sungrow Summit

On 27 November, Sungrow has unveiled its latest commercial and industrial (C&I) ESS innovation: the PowerKeeper Series. Launched at the Sungrow European C&I ESS Summit in Italy, the series features a one-stop DC-coupled solution with a modular design and is built on Sungrow's bold new concept 'Ace 007, Ace Profit'. This approach is designed to ensure zero waste, zero outage, and a hassle-free experience for businesses through seven key advantages.



The Critical Importance of C&I Energy Storage for a Sustainable European FutureSungrow's latest innovation arrives at a critical moment: according to Wood Mackenzie, Europe's C&I storage capacity is expected to grow 13-fold, reaching 33 GW/77 GWh by 2034. With a complex backdrop of rising electricity prices and the need for resilience, businesses are prioritising energy cost control, self-consumption and reliable power. Solutions must deliver a seamless experience across the entire lifecycle—from design and installation to operation and maintenance—while ensuring stable power for business continuity. Adding to the complexity, C&I users span diverse industries with unique consumption profiles and financial priorities.The Future of C&I innovation - the PowerKeeper SeriesIn response, the PowerKeeper series, built on the 'Ace 007, Ace Profit' concept, offers flexible energy storage with a 12.5 kWh modular design. A single hybrid inverter supports 50-1000 kWh capacity for 2-8 hours, and multiple inverters can be connected for flexible expansion. This scalability suits everything from small shops to large factories, ensuring precise capacity matching, eliminating oversizing, and reducing upfront costs. For uninterrupted operations, PowerKeeper can switch to off-grid modes in 10 milliseconds. Its built-in ATS supports up to 250 kW load—enough for a 2,500 m² supermarket—without extra cabinets, saving space and cost.The concept redefines energy storage with simplicity, safety and profitability at its core:Fit Even in Corners and Install in A Coffee Break: PowerKeeper keeps installation effortless and fast. Customers can choose either a 12.5 kWh single module or a 50 kWh pre-built stack, which supports both maximizing every space centimeter and fast installation within one coffee break. Its design supports easy manual handling in tight spaces and forklift operations in open areas.Operate in Water up to 50cm Depth: Once installed, the system delivers long-term reliability with 50 cm water protection, IP66, C5, a -20°C to 50°C operating range, and Type I + II lightning resistance. Whether facing the freezing winters of Northern Europe, the scorching summers of Southern Europe, or the salty, corrosive coastal climates along the Mediterranean, PowerKeeper remains stable and dependable in all conditions.5D Alerts, Triple-guard Protection, Cell-to-Plant Security: PowerKeeper establishes a comprehensive cell-to-station security system through 5D alerts (current, voltage, cell temperature, NTC high-temperature detection, and safety detector), and triple-guard protection at the cell, pack, and station. This delivers appliance-level peace of mind for customers in daily operation.AI-driven Modes, Capture Every Cent: PowerKeeper adapts to diverse applications, including PV & ESS, ESS & EV charger, microgrid & backup, and stand-alone C&I ESS. PowerKeeper supports multiple revenue streams, including self-consumption, arbitrage, FFR, and demand control. With AI-driven modes that automatically optimize revenue strategies based on real-time electricity prices, generation forecasts, and load predictions, it enables customers to effortlessly maximize profitability.This concept addresses pain points across the entire lifecycle and strengthens Sungrow's C&I portfolio, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to a carbon-neutral commercial and industrial future.Exclusive Discussion and Insights at Sungrow's European C&I ESS SummitSungrow's European C&I ESS Summit - held in Como, Italy - brought together over 200 business leaders, technology partners, and media representatives. The Summit provided a platform for expert discussion exploring Europe's growing demand for flexible, cost-efficient, low-carbon energy solutions. Panel discussions shared insights on the differing business needs and regulatory frameworks across European markets, sharing with attendees' exclusive views on the most promising growth opportunities and strategies. Through expert discussions, and customer insights, Sungrow reaffirmed its commitment to modernising and decarbonising the continent's C&I energy landscape.Currently, Sungrow has deployed over 1000 C&I energy storage projects across the globe, and 200 projects across Europe - ranging from stand-alone ESS, PV+ESS, and PV+ESS+EV charging applications, making it well-positioned to support partners navigating this dynamic market.About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com