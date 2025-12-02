Nature's Generator Celebrates Major Milestone: 3,000 Installation Partners Nationwide as Demand for Transfer Switches and MyGrid 10K Surges

Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable and affordable home energy systems, has reached a major milestone. The company now has more than 3,000 installation partners across the United States.



This growing network of electricians, contractors, and energy professionals supports the rising demand for clean, reliable, and resilient home power systems.Homeowners are seeking stronger backup power and more energy independence. As a result, installations for Nature's Generator products, including transfer switches, solar generators, and the MyGrid 10K Whole Home Generator, continue to expand. The company's partner network ensures safe and expert installation support for both automatic and manual transfer switch solutions."This milestone is really about the people behind our growth," said Lawrence Zhou, CEO of Nature's Generator. "More than 3,000 installation partners—from local electricians to regional electrical service companies—are helping customers across the country secure clean, dependable power. Their skill, dedication, and commitment to safety make this achievement possible."A Stronger Nationwide Partner Network for Faster, Safer InstallationsWith more than 3,000 installation partners, Nature's Generator is improving its end-to-end customer experience. Homeowners now have easier access to consultation, system design, installation, and long-term support.Installation partners receive training that helps them safely integrate products such as:MyGrid 10K - A whole-home, scalable solar-plus-storage system for essential and high-demand appliances.Powerhouse Series - Semi-portable high-capacity systems for home backup and solar integration.Lithium 6000 Systems - Portable solar generators built for multipurpose use, emergencies and off-grid needs.Wind Turbines and Solar Panels - Renewable energy inputs that provide continuous clean power generation.A major focus this year has been installing both automatic and non-automatic transfer switches. The automatic units provide seamless outage protection, while the non-automatic switches offer a cost-effective, user-controlled backup management.Installation partners ensure these systems are safely integrated into home electrical panels and compliant with national and local electrical codes.MyGrid 10K: Driving Demand for Skilled Installation PartnersThe MyGrid 10K Whole Home Generator, our most advanced home solar power solution, has been a key catalyst for the expanding partner network. The system is engineered to deliver:Up to 10kW of inverter powerLong-lasting, high-capacity battery storageModular expansion for larger homesWhole-home integration for essential and high-draw appliances"Our installation partners are essential to the rollout of the MyGrid 10K," added Zhou. "Their hands-on expertise ensures that homeowners get the safe, optimized, long-lasting system performance they expect."Continuing to Build a Cleaner Energy FutureNature's Generator plans to grow its partner program with more training materials, regional workshops, and hands-on resources. These tools will support and empower new and existing partners as renewable home energy adoption accelerates."As we continue to innovate," added Zhou, "we're committed to supporting the professionals who bring our technology to life in American homes every day."About Nature's GeneratorFounded in 2015, Nature's Generator delivers affordable and reliable renewable energy solutions powered by the sun and wind. The company partners with major retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Rona, Amazon, and many independent dealers across North America and around the world.