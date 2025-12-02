THE SMARTER E AWARD 2026: APPLICATIONS OPEN NOW

Munich/Pforzheim, December 2, 2025 - Innovations shaping the energy future: The smarter E AWARD 2026 moves into the next round. Starting December 1, 2025, companies are invited to submit their projects, products and solutions for the prestigious industry award. All applications must be submitted by March 20, 2026. The award ceremony will take place on June 22, 2026, the eve of the alliance of exhibitions The smarter E Europe 2026.



The smarter E AWARD honors the most innovative players in the new energy world - from photovoltaics and energy storage to mobility, smart energy management and outstanding projects worldwide. The competition embodies one of The smarter E Europe's core goals: innovation as the key to a 24/7 climate-neutral energy supply.Five categories - one visionThe energy and mobility industry is changing. Technologies are converging, sectors are merging and innovations are emerging at the intersections. The five categories of The smarter E AWARD reflect this dynamic:• Photovoltaics: The Photovoltaics category recognizes "classic" solar industry innovations - from solar cells and modules to PV components, mounting and tracking systems and production technologies.• Energy Storage: Experts are calling this the decade of energy storage, which is a cornerstone of our climate-neutral 24/7 energy supply. For this reason, the Energy Storage category recognizes exceptional innovations in the storage industry - from energy storage technology and components to battery production technologies.• E-Mobility: The mobility sector is key to the success of the energy transition. Prizes in the E-mobility category honor innovations and projects that move the mobility transition forward, especially in the areas of charging infrastructure, intelligent charging solutions, e-vehicles, mobility services or traction batteries.• Smart Integrated Energy: The Smart Integrated Energy category recognizes technologies and solutions for intelligent energy management and cross-sector use of renewable energies within a holistic and flexible system with special focus on grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.• Outstanding Projects: There is an exclusive category for outstanding products and services that have been integrated into a global renewable energies project: Outstanding Projects. The products or services eligible for this award can be in any area of the energy system, from photovoltaics, hydrogen, storage technology, mobility to grid operation. Requirement: The project must have been fully realized between March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2026.Who can applyAll exhibitors at the global The smarter E event series and its individual exhibitions are eligible to participate. In the Outstanding Projects category, legal owners of a system or project are also eligible. All submissions are assessed by an international panel of judges made up of industry experts based on their level of innovation, pioneering impact as well as economic and ecological benefits.For more information on The smarter E AWARD, please visit:www.thesmartere-award.comThe smarter E"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E, the world's leading alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The smarter E"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E, the world's leading alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization, as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a 24/7 sustainable energy supply. This global event series unites four exhibition brands: Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power. They all serve as platforms for presenting innovations that help move the energy industry forward.Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and specializes in the fields of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, distributors, service providers, project developers, project planners and start-ups in the solar industry.ees is the international exhibition series for batteries and energy storage systems. It brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive, the international exhibition series for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for e-mobility providers, charge point operators, manufacturers and distributors, installers and planners, fleet and energy managers, suppliers and start-ups. The exhibition series shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services, as well as innovative solutions and technologies associated with renewable energies for sustainable mobility.EM-Power is the international exhibition series for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a flexible smart grid, integrating prosumers, e-mobility and power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system, and promoting the efficient use of renewable energy sources. The exhibition series showcases innovative technologies and services that promote a renewable 24/7 energy supply.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.com.