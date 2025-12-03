KROHNE Dedicates Production Capacity and Establishes U.S. Center of Excellence to Support Explosive Growth in AI-Driven Data Centers

KROHNE's magmeters are engineered to meet the most stringent global standards for precision and durability. As the demand for scalable, high-performing cooling systems in data centers continues to rise, KROHNE is positioning itself as a foundational supplier to help accelerate construction timelines without compromising on measurement integrity.



To support this initiative, KROHNE has also established a dedicated Center of Excellence at its KROHNE America facility in Beverly, Massachusetts, located just outside of Boston. This new hub focuses exclusively on the data center industry and brings together specialized engineering, technical support, and sales professionals to address the evolving needs of this dynamic market."It has become apparent that to serve the vast volume of meters required to construct the future AI-driven data centers, KROHNE needed to make this bold step," said Rich Hendgen, CEO of KROHNE America. "The issue has never been our quality or robust technology—it's about our ability to meet the volume demands. We also recognize that the applications for our magmeters are rapidly evolving in ways not imagined before. To make accurate, repeatable, and reliable measurements in these new applications, we needed a focused team of engineers and sales support to make it happen. America is in a race to be the global leader in AI solutions, and one of the biggest threats to winning that race is the time it takes to construct these massive data centers. KROHNE is committed to ensuring our products will never be the reason that bold vision is delayed—and that is what we are doing."With over a century of instrumentation innovation and a reputation for industry-leading reliability, KROHNE continues to expand its role in powering the technologies of tomorrow.For more information about KROHNE's applications in the data center industry, visit https://cmp.krohne.com/data-center/.About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); email: info@KROHNE.com, Linked In, X, or visit us.krohne.com.###