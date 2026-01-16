Fortress Power Launches Two Next-Generation Inverters: The Envy Duo 21 and Solo 6.5K

Langhorne, PA - January 15, 2026: Fortress Power, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage and inverter technologies, today announced the release of two new hybrid inverters designed to meet the expanding needs of both residential and light commercial applications: the high-capacity Envy Duo 21 and the compact, efficient Solo 6.5K.



More Headlines Articles

Together, these new inverters offer dealers, installers, and system owners powerful, flexible options for clean energy systems — from single-home installs to multi-unit scalable deployments."The launch of the Envy Duo 21 and Solo 6.5K marks a major step forward in our mission to offer powerful, flexible, and easy-to-install solutions for every type of energy system," said Matthew Daniel, Product Manager at Fortress Power. "Whether it's a large-scale residential project or a compact off-grid installation, these inverters give installers the versatility and performance they need — all backed by Fortress Power's commitment to reliability and innovation."The Envy Duo 21 is a 48V hybrid inverter engineered to provide exceptional power output and versatility. It supports up to 25kW of PV input, making it ideal for large residential systems and light commercial sites. Designed for flexibility, it operates in both 240V split-phase and 208V three-phase applications.With the ability to parallel up to 10 units for a combined output of 120kW, the Envy Duo 21 provides a scalable, future-ready platform for growing energy demands. Built-in AC/DC breakers and an integrated rapid shutdown transmitter simplify installation and help ensure code compliance. Remote monitoring and firmware updates further enhance the user experience, giving installers and system owners full visibility and control.The new Solo 6.5K is a 6.5kW non-export inverter designed for smaller homes, cabins, ADUs, and budget-conscious installations. Despite its compact footprint, it delivers impressive performance with up to 8kW of PV input.Featuring integrated AC/DC disconnects, stackable parallel operation, and remote monitoring, the Solo 6.5K combines simplicity and efficiency. Its lightweight, installer-friendly design reduces installation time and makes it a strong choice for applications that require clean power, backup capability, and fast deployment.For more information about the Envy Duo 21, Solo 6.5K and Fortress Power's complete suite of products, visit www.fortresspower.com.###Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.