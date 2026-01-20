Magnachip Targets Solar and Energy Storage Systems Markets with New Generation of High-Efficiency IGBT Series

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX, "Magnachip") today announced the launch of its new series of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) designed for solar inverters and industrial Energy Storage Systems (ESS), further strengthening its position in the high-efficiency power semiconductor market.



The newly introduced 650V and 1200V new Generation Discrete IGBT products are designed for use in solar inverters and ESS applications. By significantly reducing the cell pitch from the previous generation, Magnachip has achieved a substantial increase in current capacity. In addition, the improved Reverse Bias Safe Operating Area (RBSOA) helps to ensure stable and reliable performance under harsh high-voltage and high-current conditions. The products are available in both standard TO-247 and high-capacity TO-247 Plus packages, providing customers with design flexibility for a wide range of applications.According to market research firm Omdia, the global solar inverter and ESS market is expected to grow from approximately $1.4 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.6%. With global carbon-neutrality initiatives accelerating, energy efficiency and high power density have become key performance metrics in inverter design.Magnachip already supplies IGBT products to major domestic and international solar inverter manufacturers, earning recognition for high product quality and advanced technology. With this new product launch, the company is expanding its portfolio to cover a wide capacity range — ­­­from residential inverters to industrial systems up to 150 kW — allowing customers to select suitable products for their operating environment.The new generation IGBTs leverage Advanced Field Stop Trench technology, with enhanced design and refined process technology compared to the previous generation. Specifically, the cell pitch has been reduced by approximately 40%, significantly increasing current capacity within the same die area. Furthermore, RBSOA, which defines the semiconductor's safe operating limits, has been enhanced by over 30%, ensuring robust stability under high-voltage and high-current conditions. This makes it suitable for a wider range of power applications.Magnachip plans to further expand its product lineup in the first half of 2026 by introducing a high-current series rated up to 650V 150A, as well as new 750V products. The company also plans to add the ‘TO-247-4Lead' package, featuring a Kelvin pin for improved switching efficiency, further enhancing its IGBT lineup. This will enable Magnachip to offer a broader range of design options for customers in the solar and ESS markets, which are trending toward higher capacity and efficiency."This new generation IGBT series enhances efficiency and reliability through refined process technologies," said Hyuk Woo, CTO of Magnachip. "Building on our market-proven technology and production capabilities, we will continue to expand our solution lineup to better address diverse customer needs."