Massive Solar Panel Installation In Chino, CA
The roof of a 458,000-square-foot industrial building in Chino, Calif. is now providing as much as one million watts of solar power to Southern California
s Inland Empire.</a> This is the second installation in Southern California Edisons (SCE`s) plan to place advanced solar panels on hundreds of otherwise unused commercial rooftops across Southern California. During the next five years, SCE will install, own and operate 250 megawatts of solar generating capacity. The utility also will conduct competitive solicitations offering long-term power contracts to independent solar power providers who will install an additional 250 megawatts, bringing to 500 megawatts the total generating capacity of the project - the largest photovoltaic program ever undertaken.