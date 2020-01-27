Best Of 2020

Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Is the Future of Solar

The dye sensitized solar cell can produce electricity under low light conditions, including indoor lighting. Due to the structural design and different color dyes, the cell features colors and transparency.

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Producing Energy from Vibrations

Hypothetically, all vibration energy can be transformed into electrical energy; but there are certain types of vibrations that are preferred when the intent is to power a sensor or monitoring system. These vibrations need to have a steady vibration and a controlling frequency.

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AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 1)

NABCEP 2020 CE Conference has been postponed till July 6th, 2020. Below is information from several companies who plan to exhibit at this years show. NABCEP Insights from Panasonic Solar, Tigo Energy & RBI Solar.

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Electron Beam Welding in Vacuum

Electron beam welding has particularly outstanding properties: It can be used for joining the smallest components as well as for large parts. Vacuum solutions are indispensable for the application.

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Readers Choice 2020: How to Prevent Industrial Air Pollution in Manufacturing

With the constant growth in demand for manufactured goods and environmental protections under coordinated assault, there's never been a more important time for manufacturers to take their part in air pollution seriously.

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What is the Cheapest Form of Energy?

Cheap renewable energy and low-priced batteries are anticipated to lead to wind and solar producing 50 percent of the world's electricity generation by 2050.

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The First Koolbridge Solarâ„¢ Smart Load Centerâ„¢ (SLC) Built Finds a Home in an Off-Grid Cabin.

Other major components for the solar setup included four 310-Watt PV panels, a DC-to-AC inverter, charge controller and eight 12 Volt deep-cycle marine batteries.

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Renewable Energy for Wildfire Management

As the climate crisis gets worse, so do wildfires. These fires occur in instances of drought and increased temperatures - two consequences of global warming. Therefore, the climate crisis increases the frequency, severity and intensity of these fires.

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Shoals' BLA (Big Lead Assembly) wins PV Magazine 2019 BoS Award

The BLA is a pre-manufactured, plug-n-play solution that transmits power from the solar panel to the inverter without the combiner boxes and in-array trenching that have burdened conventional systems with reliability challenges, increased labor, and higher O&M costs.

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PVComplete Unveils First Utility-Scale Solar Design Software Built in the AutoCAD Environment: PVCAD Mega

PVComplete introduces PVCAD Mega -- the first utility-scale solar design software built in the AutoCAD environment. PVCAD Mega empowers utility-scale solar engineers with CAD precision and processing speed to optimize tracker and fixed-tilt project design, improve project economics and accelerate utility-scale solar deployment. Layouts for tracker and fixed-tilt projects of any size can be generated in five minutes or less.

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SMA Inverters Featuring ShadeFix Optimization Outperform Traditional Module Level Optimizers According to New University Study

Whether it's from passing clouds, roof vents, or chimneys casting shadows, PV professionals must frequently deal with shade. But, what is the most effective way to handle it?

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IceWind Launches Residential and Light Commercial Wind Turbine Sales in America

Noted Icelandic wind-based renewable energy company IceWind is pleased to announce their launch in the United States today. IceWind's groundbreaking product, the Freya, is for residential uses.

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Using Aerial Imagery for Roof Measurements and Shading Analysis

Compared to the average cost of just one site visit and one change order - which, conservatively, can total $500 or more - an EagleView Informâ„¢ report returns more than five times the investment in cost savings for a project.

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Electric Cars Take Flight in 2019

EVs stepped on the gas in 2019. With the demand curve hitting no breaks, the battery electric vehicle market is likely to be reaching its tipping point by 2022.

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Addressing Finance Challenges Facing Large Solar Projects

The current solar project finance model typically requires project developers to sell their assets to aggregators in order to have enough liquid capital to develop the next project and cover operational overhead.

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What Are Standard Energy Use Intensity Benchmarks?

This article answers the question, "What is energy use intensity?", mentions some things to consider in terms of benchmarking, and discusses what to do with your benchmark data once you have it. It also includes some average EUI data by building type.

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Understanding the Differences Between AGM And Flooded Deep-Cycle Batteries

The main design difference between FLA and AGM batteries is how the electrolyte is managed. In FLA batteries, the battery plates are submerged in the liquid electrolyte. During use, water in the electrolyte is broken down into oxygen and hydrogen gases and water is lost.

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How Will Automation Impact the Sustainability Sector?

Automation is rapidly gaining momentum around the world. Many people talk about the advantages it can bring in aiding productivity and scalability. Those perks are important, but how might automation promote sustainability?

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What is the Safest Energy for the Future?

Energy's deathprint is the number of people killed by one kind of energy or another per kWhr produced. Coal is the worst. According to the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Academy of Science.

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Fire Protection for Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems

This challenge can be addressed effectively by means of an application-specific fire protection concept for stationary lithium-ion battery energy storage systems, such as the one developed by Siemens through extensive testing.

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Automatic Charging of EVs

Charging stations can be an eyesore in inner cities, and the bulky cables and plugs can also be an inconvenience in people's garages. Contactless inductive charging with coils embedded in the garage floor or the road surface has none of these visual or mechanical annoyances.

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Tigo's Integrated Optimizers in Residential Solar

With Tigo's TS4-A-O (Optimization Add-ons) units, the system complies with California's mandated NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. This customer also has module-level monitoring with full visibility into his system via Tigo SMART Website & App.

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Startup Lowering Construction Costs for Hydropower Plant

Hydropower may become less costly as startups are beginning to use pre-existing facilities and discontinue dam building. Thus, construction costs would be minimal and engineers could implement hydropower on a much larger scale.

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Biogas as a Blending Gas to Decarbonize Natural Gas Networks

Several contributions from the farmers, research institutes and the industry has led to the production of biogas as a mature technology, the purification process of biogas has been made simpler and a wide variety of substrates or raw materials are being used in the process.

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Readers Choice 2020: How Solar and Wind Energy Are Now Cheaper than Fossil Fuels

In two-thirds of the world, renewable sources of power are more affordable than carbon-based electricity. This shift represents a substantial victory for green energy, as it may offer the push the industry needs to become the new norm. Here's how this monumental shift happened.

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How Silicon Carbide is Changing Solar Power Systems

Silicon carbide enables solar inverters to be lighter, smaller and more efficient. Using silicon carbide power components instead of silicon for solar inverters can save 10 megawatts for each gigawatt and 500 watts/sec in operations, representing significant energy savings.

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With Panasonic EverVolt, pairing solar with battery storage during installation is easier than you think

There isn't a lot of historical data on energy storage to leverage in sales strategies, so installers should sell homeowners on the benefits of purchasing a complete home energy solution, including the technology used and the warranty options.

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How Smart Microgrids Will Change the Way We Consume Energy

Microgrids are smaller-scale versions of standard grids that can branch out to support local areas. When you add clean energy into the mix, you get smart microgrids.

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Solar Tracker Configuration, The Key to Reducing the LCOE

The solar tracker market is increasingly more focused on the role of wind as a decisive factor leading to reduced solar project power generation.

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How Are Eco-Friendly Transformers Improving Renewable Energy?

The distribution of renewable energy throughout the electric grid requires a new take on transformers, and the solution is here. How can eco-friendly versions improve our clean energy efforts?

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10 Ways BIM Is Improving Renewable Energy Efficiency

Building information modeling (BIM) is a new form of technology that helps the construction industry with planning and management. As renewable energy grows as a primary focus for buildings, BIM offers a key way to enforce that sustainability.

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Metal Roofing-The Perfect Platform for Solar PV

Metal roofs are known for their durability, sustainability and versatility and are increasing in popularity in the solar marketplace.

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Which Renewable Energy Source Has the Most Global Growth?

Today's energy system came into existence around 1900 due to the many inventions of the time, such as the move away from horse-drawn carriages and gas lamps to cars and electric lights. Now, we have the potential to make the next major change away from fossil fuels.

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Solar Energy Powers 'Home of the Future'

Located in Memphis on the banks of the Mississippi River, the civitas home project is a 2,800-square-foot residence that aims to be one of the first homes in America to be certified Zero Emissions, Zero Energy, and Reveal, along with attaining LEED Platinum certification.

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How to Obtain the Extra Energy Gain Promised by Bifacial Technology

The solar generation gain in the change from monofacial to bifacial is currently around 6-8%, a percentage known as bifacial gain, which is conditioned by multiple factors.

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6 Ways That Ocean Wave Energy Compliments Other Renewable Energy Sources

By breaking down some of the challenges with wind, solar, and hydroelectric power we show how the benefits of wave energy are uniquely positioned to compliment these resources and make our grid more efficient, and sustainable.

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Nobel Prize Winning Inventor of the Lithium-ion Battery Has His Eyes Set on the Next Big Breakthrough in Energy Storage

While heading the Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory at Oxford University nearly 40 years ago, he discovered the feasibility of lithium cobalt oxide as a cathode material, which enabled the commercialization of the first rechargeable lithium-ion battery by the Sony Corporation.

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How Transformers Assist With Renewable Energy Grid Integration

While renewables are often more affordable than fossil fuels, they're not always as accessible. That's mostly an issue with how the grid handles renewable energy, and better transformers can improve the grid.

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U.S. Residential Storage: A Glimpse at the Market and the Q.HOME+ ESS

At the time of this article's publication, residential storage had its strongest quarter ever in Q2 2020 with 48.7 MW/112.2 MWh deployed in the U.S. There are multiple incentives that drive homeowners to add storage to their homes in the U.S.

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Increasing the Efficiency of Solar Power - Power Resistors Are a Key Solar Component

Solar PV systems aren't consistently efficient, with many hardly surpassing 20 per cent efficiency. Increasing the capability of solar PV systems is essential if we're to incorporate more solar energy into the grid.

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Harnessing Body Heat for Energy

Advances in nanotechnology engineering assures that we will see more body-powered devices. The principal technology of turning body heat into electricity is a thermoelectric generator.

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Innovative Catalytic Approaches to Solar Fuel Production

To put forth solar fuels as a mainstream energy production industry requires addressing the challenges that solar fuels currently face. The main challenge facing the success of solar fuels is the catalysis of the pertinent fuel-forming reactions.

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How to Start a Renewable Energy Business

Now is a good time for entrepreneurs to get started in the renewable energy sector. The following best practices will help any business get off the ground.

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What is ITER?

The original name is The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). It is an international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject. This will be the world's largest magnetic confinement plasma physics experiment.

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Enphase Energy to Participate in Microgrid Panel Discussion and Deliver Ensemble Training at 2020 NABCEP CE Conference

Solar installers in attendance at the Conference may also be eligible to earn continuing education credits by attending the Enphase Ensembleâ„¢ Technology Training sessions presented by Enphase Training Manager, Peter Lum.

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Solar Photovoltaic Panels Market to Reach $307,204 Million by 2023 at 15.0% CAGR: AMR

Demand for solar photovoltaic is on an increase owing to the need to reduce energy costs. In addition, commercial and residential buildings are the most energy captive end users due to increase in demand for electricity to upkeep their in-house operations.

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EVgo Announces Opening of 800th EVgo Fast Charging Location

With record year of firsts in 2019, EVgo is leading the industry on renewable energy, Tesla connectors, and network growth

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Navigant Research Report Shows Offshore Wind Is Expanding to New Markets as Technology Prices Decline and Renewable Energy Becomes More Attractive

Despite previous concerns, projects are moving toward construction without subsidies and with willingness to endure fluctuating market prices

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Solar Duty Transformers Now Available

HPS is now offering three phase general purpose and k-rated transformers for solar applications - HPS SentinelTM Solar Duty.

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Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks

Acquisition advances Generac into the rapidly growing virtual power plant and smart grid services markets

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