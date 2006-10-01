Nearly ten years ago, Global Electric Motorcars, LLC (GEM), now a DaimlerChrysler company, introduced its first battery-electric vehicle. Today, with more than 32,000 vehicles on the road, GEM proudly holds the market leader position and offers six models that meet a variety of transportation needs.

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As the 2007 model year begins in October 2006, GEM continues to demonstrate why it’s leading the way in neighborhood electric vehicle transportation. With the introduction of a new, utility model, GEM will meet the demand for a vehicle capable of hauling heavier cargo loads at greater distances.

?Becoming the market leader is a challenging order to fill in any industry,? states Rick Kasper, President and Chief Operating Officer. ?Maintaining your market leader status is an even greater challenge.?

The new GEM eL XD features a payload capacity up to 1,430 pounds, an extended wheelbase, 13-inch street-rated tires and heavy-duty brake and suspension components that all add to the model’s utility performance. And, the GEM eL XD comes with nine 8-volt maintenance-free gel batteries to provide driving range up to 40 miles on a full charge.

GEM remains committed to designing the most innovative line of battery-electric vehicles that are versatile, efficient, and affordable. ?Our steadfast dedication to building quality, cutting-edge transportation products,? continues Kasper, ?ensures we meet customer expectations and maintain our leadership role.?

All six GEM models offer improved steering and turning for the 2007 model year. The new system reduces steering and turning effort by 36%.

2007 GEM eL XD pictured above. The GEM eL XD features payload capacity up to 1430 lbs., driving range up to 40 miles, and overall improved utility performance.

Also new for all models this year, is a national warranty program called GEMCare. GEMCare provides warranty plans for both new and pre-owned GEM vehicles that include services like 24-hour roadside and towing assistance.

GEM low speed vehicles are street legal in nearly 40 states to date, and in other cities and municipalities have also been legalized for street use. GEM vehicles are built to meet or exceed federal safety regulations for low-speed vehicles and are tested at the DaimlerChrysler Automotive Proving Grounds for quality and endurance.

GEM e6 pictured above with ?S? package. The GEM e6 and e6 with ?S? package were introduced in the spring of 2006. This model seats six passengers comfortably and is ideally suited for shuttle needs.

GEM customers and fleet managers quickly praise the vehicles for their reliability, cost efficiency, and versatility. GEM vehicles are automotively designed and constructed to ensure durability. They’re constructed of welded aluminum space-frame and vacuum-formed ABS plastic body panels, contributing to durability and performance by reducing weight without sacrificing strength. The independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering provide excellent vehicle control and stability. Regenerative braking improves driving range and the drive motor assists in stopping.

The cost of ownership is one-third and the fuel efficiency is eight times greater when compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts. GEM vehicles also qualify for federal tax credits and, depending on the area, may qualify for local incentives from air districts and other governmental agencies.

Clip-in StakeBackTM

Enclosed Carrier

The multi-purpose line of GEM vehicles includes passenger and utility models with a variety of interchangeable cargo options and a number of accessories. Accessory packs on the two-, four- and six-passenger models include the TrunkBackTM for carrying items like groceries, the LinksBackTM for golf bags, and the Clip-in StakeBackTM for hauling larger cargo. Enclosed carriers are also available.

Other options available can customize vehicles to fit specific needs, and offer drivers additional comfort and protection from the elements. There are soft or framed canvas doors and hard doors available, as well as heaters, defoggers, and heated seats. Security fleet managers often add light packages and PA systems to meet their service needs.

With so much versatility, it’s no wonder satisfied GEM customers range from residents of gated communities making daily trips to the market, to military crew members patrolling the flight lines of our nation’s air bases.

As GEM looks forward to future model years, they’ll be responding to increasing demands internationally, particularly in the European Union and Asia. Additionally, there are plans ahead for new functionality and appeal in the popular, domestic models.

GEM vehicles are available for sale in over 150 automobile dealerships in the United States and abroad. For more information about GEM and the GEM models, you can visit www.gemcar.com.