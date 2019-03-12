Q&A with Tigo Energy, The NABCEP Continuing Education Conference

Your company will be presenting at NABCEP CE Conference, what is it that makes this an important event for your company?

Tigo offers multiple NABCEP-accredited courses about best practices of designing and installing module-level power electronics to meet Rapid Shutdown. This Continued Education event is a great opportunity for installers and partners to get face-to-face with Tigo's sales and training teams. We are excited to be part of the conversations around all the rapid shutdown policies and new California state initiatives around solar this year.

What can an attendee to your presentation expect to learn this year?

This year, Tigo is presenting 2 topics about meeting Rapid Shutdown with Tigo's TS4 Platform – one for Designing, one for Installing. Participants will learn about Tigo's solutions for Rapid Shutdown NEC 2017 and be granted a certification upon completion.

Design with Tigo TS4 for Rapid Shutdown

Learn how to design a smart module system using Tigo's Flex MLPE that is compliant with NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. An introduction to the TS4 platform and its modular functionality will provide a system overview and basic design guidelines. Design a smart module system using selective deployment and Predictive IV. Plan a communication layout for monitoring and rapid shutdown control using the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) and Tigo Access Point (TAP). If you attend, you'll be granted a 'Tigo Certified Designer' certification.

Learn how to design a smart module system using Tigo's Flex MLPE that is compliant with NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. An introduction to the TS4 platform and its modular functionality will provide a system overview and basic design guidelines. Design a smart module system using selective deployment and Predictive IV. Plan a communication layout for monitoring and rapid shutdown control using the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) and Tigo Access Point (TAP). If you attend, you'll be granted a 'Tigo Certified Designer' certification. Installation with Tigo TS4 for Rapid Shutdown

Learn how to install a system using Tigo's Flex MLPE that is compliant with NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. A short introduction and overview of the hardware will show you what makes up the Tigo solution. Instructions for physical installation of TS4 integrated and retrofitted/add-on units will include system configuration and quick commissioning steps using the Tigo SMART app. If you attend, you'll be granted a 'Tigo Certified Installer' certification.

Any new or recently released products you will be showcasing?

Tigo will be referencing two different TS4 System architectures for meeting Rapid Shutdown – one with safety & monitoring, one with safety & powerline communication. The newest product that will be showcased is Tigo's Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) Transmitter as part of the solution with TS4-F (Fire Safety) to meeting NEC 2017 690.12 regulations. Tigo's Booth #49 will display all the TS4 Platform products and communication accessories.

When you get a chance to walk the exhibit hall floor yourself, what is it you will be most interested to see?

The Tigo Team is excited to reconnect with the installer attendees to see how we can best support them and their PV needs for 2019.

When you book for an event like this what are your expectations and what does your company hope to accomplish at the event?

Being a NABCEP course provider for this installer community is an honor. We expect to provide answers for all those who have questions about meeting the latest NEC 2017 requirements and utilizing MLPE functionalities when designing and installing PV systems. We look forward to delivering these trainings to the San Diego audience and strengthening our existing and new partnerships.