Tell us about iM3 and your role with the company.

iM3 is a strategic customer and partner for C4V driven technology to scale manufacturing of lithium ion batteries. I am currently serving as a Chairman to the board of Directors. At iM3 we ensure that a balance between DfC (design for cost) and DfM (design for manufacturability) is followed rigorously so that "must have" customer features are not compromised at all while scaling up is happening for our new technology. This includes life, reliability, safety while reducing cost. Company has two offices and both are developing GWh size projects in Australia and New York respectively.

What makes iM3NY/C4V technology unique?

C4V Chemistry is a phosphate-based composite cathode that utilises low-cost materials, molecular doping of lithium rich bio-mineral in super-cell of crystal structure. Due to drop-in manufacturing nature, end user validations and agreements, in combination with less volatile supply chain (no Cobalt & Nickel) leads to a very balanced battery that can be fine-tuned for power or energy market without sacrificing the cost and lifetime. In an independent testing by the New York City Fire Department, it delivered leading safety (heat as well as affluent) when compared to batteries from other world-class manufacturers.

What markets are you targeting?

Currently we are focusing electric transport (2 to 4 passenger vehicles, commercial bus/truck and electric vertical take off and landing segment), and grid energy storage.

How do you plan to compete with global leaders that are already multi-billion dollar industries?

C4V business model is to build blueprint and build-to-print package of factories and batteries. We combine that with a robust supply chain (both component as well as manufacturing machinary) to let our customer handle large scale manufacturing, that are typically large corporates with existing big brand and very high interest to get into the battery space. iM3, is one such project where world class team is involved to manufacture C4V supported product. Our technology (higher performance and lower cost), supply chain, combined with customer's existing reach in the local market, would allow us to compete with large existing players.

Where is the company right now and where is it projected to be during the next 5 to 10 years?

iM3NY is progressing with a good speed to build factory in Endicott New York. Company acquired manufacturing assets of an existing company last year and moved the factory to New York. Recently we have started the detailed engineering work and raising capital in parallel to rebuild the factory. In 10 year time frame compay aims to build total of 30GWh factories in New York and Australia.

Why have you chosen New York for the location of your factory.

Highly compatible industrial infrastructure for hightech manufacturing. Technical and expert team located at a leading battery development center More than $300M infrastructure for cutting edge battery R&D. An experienced manufacturing project execution team. Proximity to renewable and e-mobility markets along with grant/tax support from New York State.

What are the management team's credentials?

Management team brings extensive technology, new product and manufacturing background. Team has cumulative 100+ years of lithium ion battery technology development, commercialization and entrepreneurial experience. Management team, along with strategic supply chain partners work closely to market, validate and work around supply contracts to provide end to end supply chain assurances.