ZapBatt Battery Operating System

First, let's start with a "101" about your battery operating system. Tell us about it and what you feel sets it apart from battery management systems and other similar products.

Think of it not as a simple battery management system, but as more of an Android, Windows, or iOS for batteries. It's a platform that breathes life into batteries, allowing them to fit within the designed parameters of any given product. Unlike traditional battery management systems that merely monitor and protect, our bOS dynamically adapts, providing real-time voltage control, enhanced safety features, and programmable output tailored to specific needs. This adaptability sets it apart, enabling seamless integration of advanced battery chemistries or new variations of lithium ion products into practically any device. This breakthrough is monumental because it empowers manufacturers to optimize product efficiency by setting precise specifications, such as preferring a 40-volt output over the standard 36, along with selecting their ideal chemistry to meet these requirements. More than just breaking the monopoly of standard lithium-ion chemistries, it paves the way for emerging battery technologies to seamlessly enter diverse markets beyond electric vehicles.

Tell us about the R&D behind the bOS. What types of products is it designed for? What problem is it solving?

Charles, our co-founder, was one the lead engineers in Applied Research at Northrop Grumman in battery technology, focusing on integrating new and emerging battery chemistries into a variety of military applications. This led Charles to experience the problem firsthand of what it takes to adopt a battery chemistry that is just outside of standard integration features, which has historically been extremely challenging.

It was there he discovered Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO) and its remarkable attributes: rapid charging, unparalleled safety against thermal runaway, and an extraordinary lifespan of over 20,000 cycles. However, LTO's lower nominal voltage presented a significant challenge, traditionally requiring more cells to match the power of standard lithium-ion batteries in the same space. Making integration both unique and expensive.

This challenge sparked the inception of ZAPBATT. Our mission: to democratize LTO and similar advanced chemistries for widespread use. The bOS was conceived with this vision in mind, offering the versatility needed to power a broad spectrum of products—from consumer electronics like e-bikes and power tools to larger-scale applications in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

The primary hurdle we overcome with the bOS is compatibility.

Traditional battery systems compel manufacturers to confine their designs within the limitations of existing battery technologies. Our bOS reverses this dynamic, allowing the battery to conform to the manufacturer's specifications and unlocking the potential for employing superior chemistries that were previously impractical due to integration barriers.

With bOS, we transform what was once a square peg—lower or alternative voltage profiles—into a round hole, seamlessly fitting into standard voltage requirements and device configurations. This opens up a realm of possibilities for applications requiring robust power and durability, such as Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), cordless appliances and tools, camera batteries, and industrial automation robots. It's not just about enhancing battery performance; it's about reshaping the energy landscape to accommodate a future where the best battery technologies are accessible for all.

What feedback have you received thus far from the field? Can you share a use case and the results?

Feedback from the field has been overwhelmingly positive. The challenge of integrating LTO batteries into power-intensive products due to their low nominal voltage has long been a significant barrier. Toshiba, a leading producer of LTO cells, shares our enthusiasm for the bOS's capability to unlock a vast new market for these batteries.

In terms of tangible results, we put an LTO with bOS enabled battery in a golf cart that has been running flawlessly for over three years. Similarly, our prototype e-bikes have shown no cycle life degradation, with the added benefit of achieving a full charge in just 20 minutes. It's worth noting that LTO was initially developed in the 1980's, and in some of the first applications it was put in, like 30+ year-old factory robots in Japan, is still operating flawlessly.

How do you see this technology developing in the future, and what impact might it have on the overall battery landscape?

We're carving out an entirely new category that's set to reshape the power industry. Similar to how the media, retail, fintech, and other sectors have diversified to meet specific needs, we anticipate a future where battery solutions are precisely tailored to the unique demands of different products. This approach moves us beyond the 'one-size-fits-all' mentality towards a future where batteries of varying chemistries and voltages are perfectly matched with device requirements. For instance, our creation of the world's first plugless interactive fitness machine, which can achieve a 6-7 hour charge from just a 20-30 minute class, is just the start of aligning chemistry with product needs. We envision countless applications that will benefit from our capability to pair them with their ideal batteries, unlocking new possibilities once considered unimaginable.

Beyond the mere management offered by traditional Battery Management Systems (BMS), we see the bOS guiding us towards true power mastery. Through the integration of IoT components and AI, bOS will facilitate real-time monitoring and adapt based on user behaviors—such as charging habits and temperature preferences—to markedly enhance efficiency. We're laying the groundwork for batteries that do more than just power devices; they intelligently adapt to enhance our lives.

How does the bOS technology contribute to the greater landscape of climate-related technologies? How will use of the bOS further, and the mission of decarbonization through technology?

The bOS is a cornerstone in the push towards sustainable energy solutions. By harnessing the unique advantages of LTO (Lithium Titanium Oxide), we're not only prioritizing safety and sustainability but also significantly enhancing battery durability. LTO's reliance on titanium—a resource more ethically sourced and abundant than the cobalt and nickel in traditional batteries—allows for a remarkable lifespan. LTO batteries can surpass 20,000 cycles, beating the longest lasting standard lithium-ion batteries by over 15x. With over 95% of standard lithium ion batteries being tossed in landfills, this not only means less waste but also positions LTO as the most sustainable option in the battery industry.

But our vision extends beyond just LTO. As bOS technology evolves, it will serve as a gateway for emerging sustainable chemistries, dramatically broadening their application and time to market.

In essence, bOS is more than a technological advancement; it's a platform for change, making decarbonization not just an aspiration but a tangible reality. Through the strategic use of sustainable battery chemistries, bOS is poised to play a pivotal role in reducing our carbon footprint and leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener future.